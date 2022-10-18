Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports ‘chemical smoke’ blown into face

Monday

Grass Valley Police Department

5:04 a.m. – A 911 caller off of Sutton Way near Plaza Drive and Dorsey Drive, reported a male subject breaking into vehicles as well as his white Dodge Durango at the nearby apartment complex. The suspect ran off into the woods behind the PG&E substation. An adult was arrested.

5:50 a.m. – A 911 caller off of Neal Street reported an argument between subjects in a vehicle where a flash and sound were observed in what appeared to be a firearm discharging. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital staff were alerted to notify GVPD if any patient arrives with a gunshot wound.

6:44 a.m. – A reporting party outside a business off of Sutton Way reported two males in a verbal disturbance. One blew smoke into her face and per the caller, the smoke smelled like chemicals and was not marijuana. An adult was arrested.

8:24 a.m. – A 911 caller off of Joerschke Drive reported items stolen out of the bed of his truck the night prior.

2:03 p.m. – A reporting party off of Marshall and School Alley reported two transients camping on campus. They were moved along and complied voluntarily.

7:30 p.m. – A reporting party reported hearing one shot fired from what sounded like a firearm at Condon Park in the pond area. The responsible was unable to be located.

8:23 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported her purse was stolen in Nevada City that had her car keys in it. She suspects her car was stolen but was brought back because it wound up where she parked it. She requested extra patrol around her car since she does not have any keys to bring it back to her residence.

Nevada City Police Department

1:49 p.m. – A caller along Coyote Street reported seeing males with a white box truck throwing items over the embankment ¼ mile up from Highway 49.

2:40 p.m. – A reporting party off of Providence Mine Road reported a burglary that occurred at the business.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

7:19 a.m. – A white travel trailer was reported stolen off of Cherry Creek Road. The ownership of the trailer was considered a civil issue between the reporting party and the suspect, who reportedly placed the trailer into storage with his tools inside. The caller was instructed to email the deputy a list of the tools.

8:21 a.m. – A 911 caller requested the number for 211. The caller provided the number.

8:32 a.m. – A burglary was reported off of Cherry Creek Road when a subject was seen reportedly breaking into a residence. The call was unfounded.

1:12 p.m. – A reporting party off of Orchard Springs Road requested contact referencing a burglary to a shed that occurred overnight. Two 5-gallon water containers were taken from an unlocked shed.

3:18 p.m – A reporting party off of Fletcher Lane reported an ongoing issue with the neighbor’s cat attacking the reporting party’s cat and requested contact.

4:25 p.m. – A reporting party off of Norvin Way requested contact in reference to an ongoing issue with a squatter trespassing and possible theft. The reporting party found a firearm at the property and took it.

7:48 p.m. – A reporting party off of Sunrise Heights reported being threatened online and said was catfished by a Marine on Instagram that was trying to get money from the reporting party. No crime was considered to have occurred and the reporting party requested advice on how to handle the situation.

9:12 p.m. – The theft of a tow behind trailer light was reported at Bear River High School.

9:15 p.m. – A reporting party requested contact regarding an abandoned pop up trailer with no tags. The caller took the trailer home and wanted to inform someone. The reporting party was advised to contact CHP to assist in determining ownership.

