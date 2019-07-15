Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports bundles of firehoses in the street

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

8:38 a.m. — A caller from Helling Way reported a suspect calling the reporter nonstop.

9:24 a.m. — A caller from Deer Creek Bridge reported an individual had passed out on the trail with lots of trash around them.

6:25 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported two bundles of firehoses in the middle of the street.

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

1:39 p.m. — A caller from West McKnight Way reported dogs locked in a gray Ford.

4:07 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a camper parked across the street from a mattress store that was leaking sewage.

6:16 p.m. — A caller from Segsworth Way reported that she couldn’t explain what was wrong over the phone but likely could if an officer came to her home to talk with her.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

1:26 a.m. — A caller from Foyce Lake Road reported that there was a large bear in the woods on the campground.

9:12 a.m. — A caller from East Hacienda Drive reported two loose dogs in front of their residence.

10:04 a.m. — A caller from Black Oak reported a bear in the neighborhood last night.

10:17 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Creek Road reported a baby deer on the side of the road.

— Sam Corey