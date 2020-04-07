Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports ‘Brunswick radical’ yelling and ‘all puffed up like King Kong’

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:45 a.m. — Several callers from Allison Ranch and McCourtney roads reported a woman sitting partially in the road who was crying. She was taken to the hospital.

9:56 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man just urinated on a garbage can in front of the business and threatened the caller when confronted. He then left the scene.

10:02 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Dorsey Drive reported a woman walking on the highway with blood all over her face. She then got off on the onramp. A California Highway Patrol officer responded but could not locate her.

12:44 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Berryhill Drive reported a man causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. He then attacked a man with an umbrella before leaving. He was gone when an officer arrived.

1:24 p.m. — A caller from South Church Street reported he had a sleepover with a friend when his friend’s family came home and discovered the friend was “all messed up” from getting into his mother’s medication and the caller bringing beer. After the caller left, the friend said his mother’s boyfriend hit him. The situation was mediated.

2:09 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported one of the ”Brunswick radicals” was in the parking lot, yelling and “all puffed up like King Kong.” Then someone else was yelling at the first man.

3:30 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported someone stole a dog. No one could be located at the address with a dog.

8:22 p.m. — A caller reported a woman was spitting on him. She was placed on a mental health hold.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

8:17 a.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road and Madrone Forest Drive reported the theft of a mini-excavator.

8:53 a.m. — A caller from Powerline Road reported cyber-hacking.

9:11 a.m. — A caller from Gold Drive reported a woman camping in a detached garage. At 1:30 p.m., the caller reported the woman now had a crowbar and was refusing to leave. She appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and said she had been “jumped.” She was taken to the hospital for medical complaints.

3:09 p.m. — A caller from Patterson Mine and Fandor roads reported a burglary.

3:17 p.m. — A caller from Arbogast Ranch Road and Legacy Lane reported the theft of wood.

3:18 p.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines Drive and Bobolink Way reported possible mail theft.

5:29 p.m. — A man from Sunshine Valley Road reported a phone scam with the suspect claiming to have his daughter. The man was able to confirm his daughter was OK.

5:59 p.m. — A caller from You Bet Road at Greenhorn Creek reported a man sleeping under the bridge who looked “COVID-positive.” The caller couldn’t say why he knew that or any other details.

6:43 p.m. — A caller reported a drunken man with mental health issues just punched a fridge. He was taken to the hospital.

10:13 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road and Kneebone Court reported a physical fight with a man being restrained by two other men after biting someone. The victim declined medical attention.

11:50 p.m. — A caller from Empty Diggins Lane reported hearing gunshots and someone yelling for help. A report was taken.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

2:14 p.m. — A caller from a business on Argall Way and Searls Avenue reported vandalism.

— Liz Kellar