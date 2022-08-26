Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports being assaulted by couple, dogs

Grass Valley Police Department

9:13 a.m. – A caller from Scotia Pines Court reported a bat in their house.

10:10 a.m. – A caller from Yuba River Court reported the theft of tools.

1:09 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City highway reported a male just poured alcohol out of a container and into a cup. A female passenger was also drinking out of a cup. The caller believed the two were going to be driving.

8:50 p.m. – A caller from Minnie Street reported “trimmigrant” campers in the parking lot.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

6:23 a.m. – A caller from Willow Lane reported a raccoon stuck in their chicken coop.

10:51 a.m. – A caller from Oak Tree Road reported being assaulted by a couple and their dogs while at the park.

1:34 p.m. – A caller from Clifford Road reported a pony in the roadway. The pony’s owner was contacted and was going to pick it up.

3:28 p.m – A caller from Owl Creek Road reported illegal campers. The caller was concerned due to fire danger.

9:48 p.m – A caller from Vista Knolls reported an illegal burn. The caller advised it was a transient “nest” and they may not be cooperative.

— Jennifer Nobles