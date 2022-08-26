Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports being assaulted by couple, dogs
Grass Valley Police Department
9:13 a.m. – A caller from Scotia Pines Court reported a bat in their house.
10:10 a.m. – A caller from Yuba River Court reported the theft of tools.
1:09 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City highway reported a male just poured alcohol out of a container and into a cup. A female passenger was also drinking out of a cup. The caller believed the two were going to be driving.
8:50 p.m. – A caller from Minnie Street reported “trimmigrant” campers in the parking lot.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
6:23 a.m. – A caller from Willow Lane reported a raccoon stuck in their chicken coop.
10:51 a.m. – A caller from Oak Tree Road reported being assaulted by a couple and their dogs while at the park.
1:34 p.m. – A caller from Clifford Road reported a pony in the roadway. The pony’s owner was contacted and was going to pick it up.
3:28 p.m – A caller from Owl Creek Road reported illegal campers. The caller was concerned due to fire danger.
9:48 p.m – A caller from Vista Knolls reported an illegal burn. The caller advised it was a transient “nest” and they may not be cooperative.
— Jennifer Nobles
