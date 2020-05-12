Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports ‘Beavis and Butthead meth labs’

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:20 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Alta Street reported graffiti on a fence and speed limit sign.

7:25 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street asked police to come and take a man to the “drunk tank.” He had the TV volume up to “100” and had a physical altercation with a man two days earlier. The man was contacted and had been drinking in his home. The family was counseled.

8:22 a.m. — Two people were cited for camping in the area of Idaho Maryland and Brunswick roads.

10:13 a.m. — A caller reported a rumor that a bar in the 100 block of Mill Street had been open through the entire stay-at-home order, with people entering through the back even though the front is boarded up. The bar had not been open. It was closed for construction.

2:56 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glenbrook Drive reported a break-in with multiple items stolen.

4:19 .m. — A person was cited on suspicion of having an open container at Tinloy and Bank streets.

5:24 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a victim of a vehicle-versus-skateboarder accident on Mill and Chapel streets.

6:18 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of East Main Street reported the theft of a tip jar.

6:39 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of East Main Street reported graffiti on a concrete retaining wall.

8:59 p.m. — A caller from Tinloy Street reported two men at the bus stop, one of whom was passed out. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and on multiple warrants.

9:19 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a man was drunk and preventing a woman from leaving. He was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.

9:47 p.m. — Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots and seeing a man in Memorial Park, possibly hitting things with a pellet gun.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

3:12 a.m. — A caller from Chickadee Court reported trespassers drilling into a storage shed.

10:05 a.m. — A man reported finding a loaded revolver in a holster while riding his dirt bike off Bowman Lake Road.

10:38 a.m. — Cal Fire requested assistance on Retrac Way with an illegal burn operation.

12:02 p.m. — A caller from Purdon Road and Whittlesey Lane reported four vehicles with “really sketchy people” having a “weird meetup.” No one was located.

12:18 p.m. — A caller from Rucker Lake Road reported a cabin had been burglarized, vehicle keys taken and PG&E locks cut off.

12:50 p.m. — A woman from Highway 49 and Cemetery Alley reported a person tried to pull her and a dog out of her trailer. She said the suspect had previously possessed the dog, but was not the rightful owner. She said the community gave her the dog, and was advised of the legal adoption process.

1:14 p.m. — A caller from Chickadee Court reported someone glued the cover to the keypad for a garage door opener.

2:09 p.m. — A caller from Mustang Valley Place reported a woman found a 3-year-old child walking on the road, wearing only a diaper.

3:10 p.m. — A caller from Annie Drive reported a man was holding a 12-year-old boy under a citizen’s arrest after he was riding a motorcycle in the street. The boy’s guardians were warned of vehicle code violations and the man was advised to call 911 if the issue worsened.

7:53 p.m. — A caller from Blackledge Road reported a dog chasing livestock.

8:33 p.m. — A man from Maybert Road reported his neighbor shot at him after he shot and killed the neighbor’s dog for trying to attack him. A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

1:42 p.m. — A caller from New Mohawk Road and Gold Flat Court reported issues with theft and vandalism.

5:41 p.m. — A man from Sugarloaf Mountain wanted law enforcement to remove all the hazardous waste caused by the “Beavis and Butthead meth labs” near his tent.

— Liz Kellar