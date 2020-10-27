Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports bear in kitchen
Grass Valley Police Department
Monday
11:53 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and Mill Street reported people arriving in vehicles, possibly making drug deals. A man was cited on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and a woman was cited on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia.
12:01 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Catherine Lane reported a business had been broken into. It was damage from when the police department had responded to a fire alarm.
12:20 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported an assault involving two clients.
12:38 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman banging on a door and window, refusing to leave. She then pushed a man. She was admonished against trespassing and warned she faced arrest if she returned.
3:01 p.m. — A woman on Columbia Avenue reported a 10-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl flagged her down and asked for a ride to Colfax. They said they were trying to visit a friend. They were counseled on asking for rides from strangers and a parent was picking them up.
4:01 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman attacked another woman. A person was cited on unknown charges.
4:46 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of South Auburn Street reported the theft of a vehicle.
5:36 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Maryland Drive reported a man fighting with a woman. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, destroying evidence and violating probation.
5:45 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Sutton Way reported chasing a female shoplifter out of the store and collecting the merchandise.
6:20 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Berryhill Drive reported a 15-year-old threatened other children with a shotgun.
6:55 p.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported she was scammed.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Monday
2:45 a.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road reported there was a bear in his kitchen that possibly got in through the back door.
7:17 a.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road near North Silver Willow Lane reported hearing a noise at about 5:44 a.m., and finding a man coming through the window of his house. He chased him out but the man left behind some items.
7:55 a.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road reported power lines down into the road.
8:42 a.m. — A caller from Siesta Drive reported a fraud.
11:48 a.m. — A caller from Bonanza Way reported a stolen vehicle.
7:42 p.m. — A caller from Carriage Road and marsh Lane reported prowlers, who could not be located.
11:28 p.m. — A caller from Pammy Way reported an elderly woman with a history of dementia left to go charge her phone and had not returned. A missing persons report was filed and a BOLO was issued.
Nevada City Police Department
Monday
8:18 a.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported the theft of a work truck with a load of sand in the bed and tools in the cab.
8:27 a.m. — A caller from Coyote Street reported a woman trespassing and refusing to leave a house.
— Liz Kellar
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User