Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports bear in kitchen

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

11:53 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and Mill Street reported people arriving in vehicles, possibly making drug deals. A man was cited on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and a woman was cited on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia.

12:01 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Catherine Lane reported a business had been broken into. It was damage from when the police department had responded to a fire alarm.

12:20 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported an assault involving two clients.

12:38 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman banging on a door and window, refusing to leave. She then pushed a man. She was admonished against trespassing and warned she faced arrest if she returned.

3:01 p.m. — A woman on Columbia Avenue reported a 10-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl flagged her down and asked for a ride to Colfax. They said they were trying to visit a friend. They were counseled on asking for rides from strangers and a parent was picking them up.

4:01 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman attacked another woman. A person was cited on unknown charges.

4:46 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of South Auburn Street reported the theft of a vehicle.

5:36 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Maryland Drive reported a man fighting with a woman. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, destroying evidence and violating probation.

5:45 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Sutton Way reported chasing a female shoplifter out of the store and collecting the merchandise.

6:20 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Berryhill Drive reported a 15-year-old threatened other children with a shotgun.

6:55 p.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported she was scammed.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

2:45 a.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road reported there was a bear in his kitchen that possibly got in through the back door.

7:17 a.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road near North Silver Willow Lane reported hearing a noise at about 5:44 a.m., and finding a man coming through the window of his house. He chased him out but the man left behind some items.

7:55 a.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road reported power lines down into the road.

8:42 a.m. — A caller from Siesta Drive reported a fraud.

11:48 a.m. — A caller from Bonanza Way reported a stolen vehicle.

7:42 p.m. — A caller from Carriage Road and marsh Lane reported prowlers, who could not be located.

11:28 p.m. — A caller from Pammy Way reported an elderly woman with a history of dementia left to go charge her phone and had not returned. A missing persons report was filed and a BOLO was issued.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

8:18 a.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported the theft of a work truck with a load of sand in the bed and tools in the cab.

8:27 a.m. — A caller from Coyote Street reported a woman trespassing and refusing to leave a house.

— Liz Kellar