Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports barn break-in, man trying to leave on her horse

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

1:44 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Auburn Street reported their car was stolen at a business.

2:46 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ophir Street reported her television wasn’t working, and her phone could only call 911. The caller was advised to call their service provider with someone else’s phone.

8:52 a.m. — A caller from the underpass of Highway 49, near Auburn Street, reported two needles on the sidewalk.

9:12 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Church Street reported he had gotten a ride home the previous night while out drinking, and had returned to find his car was either towed or stolen.

1:21 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a dog was loose near a construction site.

2:23 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported an item had flown out of a truck and was on the roadway.

3:09 p.m. — A caller from a school on the 10800 block of Squirrel Creek Road reported a parent was on the soccer field and refusing to leave. The caller stated the parent was upset they couldn’t be on the closed campus.

5:16 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road, near Idaho Maryland Road, reported an injured deer was in the roadway.

9:06 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported someone was knocking over recycling bins and screaming they were going to hurt someone.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

10:47 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive, near Ranch Road, reported a loose dog. The caller stated the dog did not appear aggressive, but that this was an ongoing issue,

2:57 p.m. — A caller from King Arthurs Court, near Hillaire Road, reported her neighbor’s goats are constantly on her property.

3:42 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road, near Stevens Ranch Place, reported a vehicle parked daily near a walking trail. They assumed the owner went on walks, usually leaving around noon, though the vehicle was still there. The caller expressed concern that the vehicle owner may be hurt or in medical distress on the trail.

4:11 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported they were stuck behind a locked gate at the fairgrounds and needed help getting out.

8:07 p.m. — A caller from Purdon Road, near Miller Road, reported a driver doing doughnuts and otherwise driving recklessly in the area.

8:49 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road, near Starwood Lane, reported their neighbor’s garage door had been open with a light left on for the last several weeks.

10:11 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near Stagecoach Way, reported a car had its door open and no one was around.

11:45 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road, near Oak Ridge Road, reported a male subject who appeared to be under the influence was in her barn, trying to leave on one of her horses.

— Victoria Penate