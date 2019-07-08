Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports bad mushroom trip

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

3:08 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported a possible drug deal and a woman shooting up. She was not under the influence, was advised against trespassing and was leaving.

5:29 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a woman possibly on drugs refusing to leave. At 8:31 p.m., a caller reported she had returned and had been causing problems all day. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and violating probation.

10:34 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park pool reported trespassers who then jumped out of the pool and ran away. They were evicted from the park.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

12:01 a.m. — A man on a bicycle on Cruzon Grade Road reported people threatening to shoot him in the head. A person was removed from a missing persons report.

12:07 a.m. — A caller from Tippy Way reported a dog barking for three days with no one answering even though neighbors have been pounding on the door. The dogs had food and water and a check was scheduled for Monday.

3:19 a.m. — A caller from Commercial Avenue reported the theft of a vehicle.

8:14 a.m. — A caller from Lava Cap Mine reported the theft of a car battery.

9:15 a.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported finding drug paraphernalia at the tennis courts.

9:51 a.m. — A caller from Pine Hill Drive reported hearing an explosion and then four gunshots. Nothing was located.

9:59 a.m. — A caller from Bartlett Drive reported more than $200 in items and cash stolen from a vehicle, with someone else’s registration left behind. Other vehicles on the road also had been hit.

10:29 a.m. — A caller from Pine Hill Drive reported the theft of change from an unlocked vehicle.

11:45 a.m. — A woman reported a man kept grabbing her arm and took her phone before throwing it into a field. He also tried to grab her by the throat. She said she bit his arm to get her phone back. A report was taken.

3:29 pm. — A woman from Clydesdale Road reported she had some edibles and now feels sick.

3:36 p.m. — A caller from Oro Valley Road reported finding pry marks on a bedroom window.

3:51 p.m. — A caller from Rollins Lake reported a boat stalled in the middle of the lake.

4:45 p.m. — A caller from Kozy Nest reported the theft of a weed eater and gas can.

7:42 p.m. — Multiple callers from Brewer Road reported fireworks or gunshots. Nothing was located.

9:23 p.m. — A woman from Pleasant Valley Road reported going to an address to retrieve her stolen vehicle, with residents firing three shots at her. No injuries or damage occurred. A report was taken.

11:20 p.m. — A man reported he couldn’t see. It was determined to be a bad mushroom trip and he refused medical attention.

11:41 p.m. — A man from Pioneer Way reported a woman attacked him and broke his phone. He did not need medical attention.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

1:36 p.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a man walking down the road screaming about drinking blood. He could not be located.

