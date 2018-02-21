Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports an actual Dumpster fire

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:43 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill.

10:38 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported a wooden desk blocking a sidewalk. The caller said it had been there for several days. Officers were unable to locate the desk.

10:43 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported an emergency with her son and him making a mistake with his job and something about the Today Show.

10:55 a.m. — A person in the lobby of the Grass Valley Police Department wanted to talk to someone about something he saw in the police blotter.

1:16 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man possibly high eating at a restaurant. The caller said the man kept passing out. He was moving along.

4:32 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a Dumpster fire.

Wednesday

12:24 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of East Main Street and Stewart Street. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

1:27 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Stewart Street reported two days ago she saw her son in the area. The caller said he may have had something to do with the fireworks being set off. The caller was again advised of 911 usage.

2:26 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway. A person was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

2:36 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 900 block of Sutton Way. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

12:26 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a man was heard screaming from a nearby school. The caller said the man was heard screaming "help me." Officers were unable to locate the man.

8:15 a.m. — A caller from New Rome Road reported someone put dog feces in the caller's mailbox and smeared it on the mailbox.

10:04 a.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported theft of packages from a mailbox.

10:50 a.m. — A caller from Arrowhead Mine Road reported he found a dead bat in his driveway.

12:18 p.m. — A caller from Robinson King Road reported an ongoing dispute with a neighbor whom she believed stole her Tibetan prayer flags.

12:21 p.m. — A caller from Bar Hill Road reported trespassing on the caller's property, saying the person was working for a neighbor and had been parking in the caller's yard.

2:19 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported people parked in front of a business with a woman in the passenger seat with teeth broken out and blood coming out of her mouth. The caller said a man was in the back seat behind the passenger and the man made a comment similar to "keep washing your mouth out." Officers found a woman recovering from oral surgery.

3:35 p.m. — A person at the Sheriff's Office reported theft of a gun, money and tools. The person wasn't certain of the location of the incident.

6:20 p.m. — A caller from Partridge Road reported an argument with her 17-year-old son. The caller said she needed assistance, that the juvenile was screaming and was upset because he wasn't getting his way. The situation was mediated.

7:05 p.m. — A caller from Partridge Road reported her son was banging on her door again and causing a disturbance. The caller was asking for him to be arrested. She said as soon as the deputies left he came after her and threw a box of cereal at her earlier. The son left for the night before officers arrived.

7:42 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road reported his ex was threatening to put him in jail. The girlfriend caught the boyfriend cheating and threatened to call the cops and make up a story to have him arrested. The caller requested to have it documented.

Nevada city Police Department

Tuesday

10:29 a.m. — A caller reported someone at the emergency room seeking treatment for injuries sustained in an assault on the 300 block of Broad Street at about 1 a.m.

2:14 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sacramento Street reported a woman just passed out and defecated on herself. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

2:38 p.m. — A person in the lobby of the police department caused a disturbance. The man came back in saying he was sorry for before and said he was going to be walking between the police department and the market. A report was taken.

— Ross Maak