Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports a ‘kinda home invasion’ over marijuana

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

12:59 p.m. — A caller from the library reported finding a cell phone, ID cards and Social Security cards, which were collected.

1:54 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a stolen vehicle from Lyman Gilmore School. The victim then hitchhiked to Sutton Way. Onstar located the vehicle on Boulder Street and put an engine block on the vehicle to prevent it from starting.

3:37 p.m. — A caller from Townsend and West Main streets reported a man driving a sedan approached a girl who was walking home from school, beckoning her with his hand. She ran home instead. He could not be located.

4:18 p.m. — A caller from Rockwood Drive reported a person stole medication, a can of crab and some silver coins from a residence.

4:19 p.m. — A caller from Doris Drive reported a man in the backyard. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

7:32 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a very drunken man hitting someone. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

8:25 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported hitting a bear.

Thursday

4:30 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man and woman going through garbage and looking in vehicles. They could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

11:29 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Scotts Flat Road reported people camping with campfires and trash piled up.

12:07 p.m. — A caller from Sunrock Road reported a physical fight involving a man and a woman. She said he had her pinned in a corner and shook her.

12:48 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Via Vista reported a possible burglary in progress. No one was located but the front door was unsecured.

1:26 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney and Thunder roads reported a 5-gallon drum of gas was dropped out of a vehicle and was spilling on the road. Environmental Health was called.

1:40 p.m. — A caller from German Bar Road reported five dirt bikers trespassing on private property and threatening the caller.

1:57 p.m. — A man from Three Homes Road reported a suspicious gross smell after digging up dirt eight months ago, and said he just wanted to get that off his chest.

2:55 p.m. — A caller from Success Cross and Banner Lava Cap roads reported a man walking down the street while carrying a large knife. He could not be located.

4:23 p.m. — A caller from Patricia Way reported a man climbed into a vacant residence through the window. He could not be located.

6:12 p.m. — A man from Quail Post Court reported a “kinda home invasion.” Two men came into the residence, talking about killing him, and told him he had to leave for 40 days. He said this was over marijuana on the property and that he snuck out, and that he wouldn’t flee his residence for no reason. He agreed to seek a restraining order.

6:27 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported hearing automatic gunfire.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

12:49 a.m. — A caller from Bost Avenue reported a man creeping around outside.

1:11 p.m. — A caller from Deer Creek School reported road rage with a driver blocking other vehicles and trying to back into a vehicle in attempts to get to the caller. He then was revving his engine and acting aggressively. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

4:19 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a man outside drinking alcohol and being aggressive.

7:11 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Park reported a car playing loud music with a lot of profanities.

9:26 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a woman was trying to get into an employee’s vehicle. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and violating probation.

— Liz Kellar