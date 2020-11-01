Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports 5 juveniles assault man

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

12:51 a.m. — A caller from Dawkins Lane reported hearing gunshots. Nothing was located.

2:12 a.m. — A woman from Lime Kiln Road reported a man punched her in the face. A report was taken.

6:34 a.m. — A caller from Kenwood Drive reported the theft of a wooden Indian statue that had been located in Grass Valley.

9:53 a.m. — Several callers from Banner Lava Cap Road near Becker Lane reported a deer stuck in a “zip line.”

10:16 a.m. — A woman from Foster Road reported she had been defrauded of $3,200 via Instant Messenger.

10:20 a.m. — A caller from Comet Lane reported a check fraud.

10:30 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Brewer Road reported a wrong-way driver.

1:21 p.m. — A caller from Gunstock Drive and Dog Bar Road reported a cluster of mailboxes had been vandalized.

2:54 p.m. — A caller from Aurora Close reported a cluster of mailboxes were open and an Amazon box was in the road.

4:38 p.m. — A caller from High Barbaree reported a dog had attacked llamas.

5:03 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road near Via Vista reported a theft from a storage area.

7:17 p.m. — A caller from Bush Road reported three men were trying to break in. A report was taken.

8:42 p.m. — A caller from Names Drive near Thiel Way reported five juveniles assaulted a man. The suspects had been holding hands and blocking the road, and when the victim got out of his vehicle, he was hit in the head from behind and knocked unconscious. The suspects then fled on foot. The man declined medical attention and two juveniles were cited on suspicion of vandalism and battery.

10:33 p.m. — A caller from You Bet Road and Highway 174 reported a man and woman threw a rock and smashed the victim’s car window.

Saturday

3:58 a.m. — A caller from Lake Vera Purdon Road reported the theft of a Honda CRV and an ATV.

10:46 a.m. — A caller from Cascade Way reported an email scam involving a vehicle for sale.

11:26 a.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive near Joann Way reported an attempted burglary to a vehicle.

12:10 p.m. — Multiple callers from locations throughout the county reported reckless drivers associated with a Trump rally, as well as “obnoxious” loudspeakers and inappropriate signs.

12:26 p.m. — A caller from Lake Vera Purdon Road reported the theft of three fishing tackle boxes and a power washer.

11:15 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road near Rough and Ready Highway reported a man ran up to the house yelling “Don’t shoot me,” and then jumped a fence.

11:46 p.m. — A caller from Sailor Flat and Goldbug roads reported hearing a woman screaming that she needed help and a man was starting a fire. A “be on the lookout” alert was issued for domestic violence battery, vandalism and attempted arson.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

12:03 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported a woman broke into a newspaper stand.

Saturday

1:58 a.m. — A man on Commercial Street reported he was thrown out of a bar and punched in the groin by the bouncer. He did not need medical attention and did not want to press charges.

1:29 p.m. — A caller from East Broad Street reported vandalism to a political sign.

5:54 p.m. — A woman from Railroad Avenue reported the theft of items.

6:10 p.m. — A caller from the library on Helling Way reported the theft of an employee badge.

— Liz Kellar