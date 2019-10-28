Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports 2 naked people on Sutton Way
Grass Valley Police Department
Friday
9:02 a.m. — A caller from West Main Street reported a vehicle had been rummaged through the night before.
10:43 a.m. — A caller from Pampas Drive reported a theft.
12:38 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn and West Empire streets reported finding a Chihuahua, taking it home and feeding it cheese. A pickup was requested.
2:15 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a woman had been pointing a handgun at children, and was also holding bullets. A report was taken.
3:06 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported the theft of a bike.
5:50 p.m. — A caller from the library reported a woman shooting up under the ramp who then might have passed out. She was contacted and was OK.
7:02 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a vehicle accident with a possibly drunken driver. A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving on a suspended license.
7:11 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported seeing a man in her vehicle trying to start it. The man fled when confronted. He could not be located.
9:47 p.m. — A caller from West Empire Street reported having been bitten by a loose dog. She did not need medical attention.
10:55 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a truck hit the roof and left the scene.
Saturday
1:51 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a driver had fallen out of a business and stumbled to his car. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and violating probation.
2:39 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported finding two large bags of marijuana behind a fire station.
7:13 p.m. — Several callers from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported a pedestrian on the highway.
Sunday
3:23 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported three men with backpacks trying to force their way into a building. A report was taken.
6:21 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Chapel Street reported a tree down into lines.
8:46 a.m. — A caller from Whispering Pines Lane reported gas siphoning.
10:51 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported vandalism.
10:53 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Church Street reported transients messing with cars in the parking lot.
12:35 p.m. — A caller from South Church and West Main streets reported a downed power line.
1:14 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man huffing air from a can.
2:16 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch and McCourtney roads reported downed lines.
2:33 p.m. — A caller from a business on Nevada City Highway reported a man and a woman in a physical fight. Neither party wanted to make a report.
4:22 p.m. — A caller reported a neighbor running a chain saw.
4:29 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported an assault victim, with a man being hit in the head with a metal pipe on Yuba Court.
4:59 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a man throwing rocks. He could not be located.
7:21 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Woodcrest Way reported family members were beating her up. No charges were requested and everyone was going to bed.
7:27 p.m. — A caller from Ophir and Bennett streets reported a hit-and-run.
7:32 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a woman claiming to have been hit by a car. She was uncooperative.
8:26 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported vandalism with juveniles throwing rocks and saying “the fish are dead.”
10:50 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man shoplifting. A woman was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
11:20 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported two men looking into vehicles.
Monday
12:48 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported two naked people, with a man grabbing a woman and preventing her from leaving. The woman was half-naked with a blanket wrapped around her. The situation was mediated.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday
2:45 a.m. — A failure to yield and a traffic collision in the 11000 block of Banner Lava Cap Road were reported. A woman was arrested on suspicion of recklessly evading a peace officer, reckless driving, driving under the influence of a drug and no proof of insurance. She was in custody on $31,500 bond.
3:05 a.m. — A caller from Lake Vera-Purdon and Rock Creek roads reported a tree down across the road.
3:29 a.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Highway 49 reported a half-dressed woman outside who did not know where she was, banging on the car. She then got inside someone’s vehicle. She was arrested on suspicion of violating probation.
4:06 a.m. — A caller from Blackledge Road reported a man was attacking several family members. He was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.
8:13 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley and Fawnbrook roads reported a large tree down in the road.
8:19 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Pingree Road reported a tree across the road.
8:22 a.m. — A caller from Roosevelt Drive reported a tree and power lines down.
8:22 a.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road and Rough and Ready Highway reported a tree down and power lines down.
8:45 a.m. — A caller from Wheeler Acres and Sky Pines roads reported a tree down on power lines.
9:34 a.m. — A caller from New School Road and Lovell Lane reported a downed power line.
11:17 a.m. — Several callers from South Ponderosa Way reported hearing rapid-fire shooting. Nothing was located.
11:29 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a downed power line.
11:37 a.m. — A caller from Brewer Road reported a tree went through a residence.
11:41 a.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln and Duggans roads reported a tree across the road.
12:13 p.m. — A caller from Maidu Ridge and Sages Road reported downed power lines.
1 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Ladera Lane reported a downed tree in the road.
1:13 p.m. — A caller from Jackass Fats Road reported the theft of money from a safe.
2:21 p.m. — A caller from Polaris Drive and Shangrila Lane reported a tree down.
2:28 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield and Edwards Crossing roads reported a tree blocking the road.
3:15 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch and North Star Mine roads reported a tree blocking the road.
3:23 p.m. — A caller from Purdon and Miller roads reported a truck doing doughnuts in the area.
3:43 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville and Rock Creek roads reported a downed power line and tree.
6:37 p.m. — A caller from Sailor Flat Road and Hydraulic Close reported fireworks being shot.
11 p.m. — A caller from Lost River Road reported a lost hiker.
Nevada City Police Department
Sunday
5:45 p.m. — A caller from Gethsemane Street reported a woman walking door to door, ringing doorbells. She was gone when an officer arrived.
— Liz Kellar
