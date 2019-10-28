Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports 2 naked people on Sutton Way

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

9:02 a.m. — A caller from West Main Street reported a vehicle had been rummaged through the night before.

10:43 a.m. — A caller from Pampas Drive reported a theft.

12:38 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn and West Empire streets reported finding a Chihuahua, taking it home and feeding it cheese. A pickup was requested.

2:15 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a woman had been pointing a handgun at children, and was also holding bullets. A report was taken.

3:06 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported the theft of a bike.

5:50 p.m. — A caller from the library reported a woman shooting up under the ramp who then might have passed out. She was contacted and was OK.

7:02 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a vehicle accident with a possibly drunken driver. A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving on a suspended license.

7:11 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported seeing a man in her vehicle trying to start it. The man fled when confronted. He could not be located.

9:47 p.m. — A caller from West Empire Street reported having been bitten by a loose dog. She did not need medical attention.

10:55 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a truck hit the roof and left the scene.

Saturday

1:51 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a driver had fallen out of a business and stumbled to his car. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and violating probation.

2:39 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported finding two large bags of marijuana behind a fire station.

7:13 p.m. — Several callers from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported a pedestrian on the highway.

Sunday

3:23 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported three men with backpacks trying to force their way into a building. A report was taken.

6:21 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Chapel Street reported a tree down into lines.

8:46 a.m. — A caller from Whispering Pines Lane reported gas siphoning.

10:51 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported vandalism.

10:53 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Church Street reported transients messing with cars in the parking lot.

12:35 p.m. — A caller from South Church and West Main streets reported a downed power line.

1:14 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man huffing air from a can.

2:16 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch and McCourtney roads reported downed lines.

2:33 p.m. — A caller from a business on Nevada City Highway reported a man and a woman in a physical fight. Neither party wanted to make a report.

4:22 p.m. — A caller reported a neighbor running a chain saw.

4:29 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported an assault victim, with a man being hit in the head with a metal pipe on Yuba Court.

4:59 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a man throwing rocks. He could not be located.

7:21 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Woodcrest Way reported family members were beating her up. No charges were requested and everyone was going to bed.

7:27 p.m. — A caller from Ophir and Bennett streets reported a hit-and-run.

7:32 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a woman claiming to have been hit by a car. She was uncooperative.

8:26 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported vandalism with juveniles throwing rocks and saying “the fish are dead.”

10:50 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man shoplifting. A woman was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

11:20 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported two men looking into vehicles.

Monday

12:48 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported two naked people, with a man grabbing a woman and preventing her from leaving. The woman was half-naked with a blanket wrapped around her. The situation was mediated.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

2:45 a.m. — A failure to yield and a traffic collision in the 11000 block of Banner Lava Cap Road were reported. A woman was arrested on suspicion of recklessly evading a peace officer, reckless driving, driving under the influence of a drug and no proof of insurance. She was in custody on $31,500 bond.

3:05 a.m. — A caller from Lake Vera-Purdon and Rock Creek roads reported a tree down across the road.

3:29 a.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Highway 49 reported a half-dressed woman outside who did not know where she was, banging on the car. She then got inside someone’s vehicle. She was arrested on suspicion of violating probation.

4:06 a.m. — A caller from Blackledge Road reported a man was attacking several family members. He was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

8:13 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley and Fawnbrook roads reported a large tree down in the road.

8:19 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Pingree Road reported a tree across the road.

8:22 a.m. — A caller from Roosevelt Drive reported a tree and power lines down.

8:22 a.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road and Rough and Ready Highway reported a tree down and power lines down.

8:45 a.m. — A caller from Wheeler Acres and Sky Pines roads reported a tree down on power lines.

9:34 a.m. — A caller from New School Road and Lovell Lane reported a downed power line.

11:17 a.m. — Several callers from South Ponderosa Way reported hearing rapid-fire shooting. Nothing was located.

11:29 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a downed power line.

11:37 a.m. — A caller from Brewer Road reported a tree went through a residence.

11:41 a.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln and Duggans roads reported a tree across the road.

12:13 p.m. — A caller from Maidu Ridge and Sages Road reported downed power lines.

1 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Ladera Lane reported a downed tree in the road.

1:13 p.m. — A caller from Jackass Fats Road reported the theft of money from a safe.

2:21 p.m. — A caller from Polaris Drive and Shangrila Lane reported a tree down.

2:28 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield and Edwards Crossing roads reported a tree blocking the road.

3:15 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch and North Star Mine roads reported a tree blocking the road.

3:23 p.m. — A caller from Purdon and Miller roads reported a truck doing doughnuts in the area.

3:43 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville and Rock Creek roads reported a downed power line and tree.

6:37 p.m. — A caller from Sailor Flat Road and Hydraulic Close reported fireworks being shot.

11 p.m. — A caller from Lost River Road reported a lost hiker.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

5:45 p.m. — A caller from Gethsemane Street reported a woman walking door to door, ringing doorbells. She was gone when an officer arrived.

— Liz Kellar