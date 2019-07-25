Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reported jury duty scam

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

10:48 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported three transients lying on the ground yelling as people. A man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

1:14 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a woman stole a large bag of items and fled on foot.

2 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man took a basket of merchandise. He could not be located.

4:49 p.m. — A caller wanted to speak to an officer about a bong a 15-year-old boy had shipped to the residence.

6:52 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a woman who had been sitting in a car with a naked baby for a couple of hours. The car was full of trash and there was no car seat. It could not be located.

8:27 p.m. — A caller reported a woman screaming for help due to domestic violence. At 11:26 p.m., it was reported the suspect was following the victim. They could not be located.

Thursday

5:37 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brighton Street reported a woman who took off her shirt and was walking around. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

6:45 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported finding drug paraphernalia.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

8:57 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported pepper-spraying a pitbull/mastiff type dog that came after the caller.

9:29 a.m. — A caller from Marys Drive reported a dog bite that sent the victim to Sutter Roseville hospital.

10:33 a.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported a fraudulent call to fill a prescription.

11:12 a.m. — A caller from Tyler-Foote Crossing Road reported two vehicles had their tires slashed.

11:16 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Oak Tree Road reported several signs had been run over.

12:55 p.m. — A caller from Gold Hill Drive reported three juveniles on skateboards knocking on doors. When people open the door, the juveniles just stare at them and then run away. They could not be located.

1:34 p.m. — A caller from Gautier Drive reported a check fraud.

1:53 p.m. — A caller from Alta Street reported a fraud call with a person pretending to be a deputy who said the victim missed a federal jury summons and needed to come pay via Green Dot at the Rood Center.

2:36 p.m. — A caller from Hilltop Road reported a potential fraud attempt.

6:30 p.m. — A caller from Carrington Lane reported a physical fight with the suspect throwing items at the caller from a chicken coop.

11:37 p.m. — A caller from Champion Road reported a possible drug deal.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

2:26 a.m. — A caller from Wet Hill Road reported possible drug dealing in a public bathroom.

