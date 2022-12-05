Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reported a fox with a box

Friday

Grass Valley Police Department

9:09 a.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported the theft of a purse that was taken from a locked vehicle.

11:23 a.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a transient that set up camp with a recliner and tarps and stuff everywhere.

1:00 p.m. – A caller from Minnie Street reported witnessing a male who cut a chain with bolt cutters, then ran off.

2:02 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported three females stole jewelry. The subjects were caught and the merchandise was recovered.

3:43 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported the air had been let out of her tires multiple times.

3:58 p.m. – A caller from West Main Street reported a subject taking pictures of license plates and snooping around.

6:10 p.m. – A caller from Neal Street reported parking issues in the lot for the event was getting out of control. The caller stated vehicles were parking all over and the caller was unable to direct traffic in the lot.

6:50 p.m. – A caller from Richardson Street reported being stuck in traffic due to a bus blocking the road.

7:01 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a wagon with tools and other odd items in front of a neighbor’s vacant home. The caller found it suspicious.

7:13 p.m. – A caller from South Church Street reported two males tried to assault him. The caller advised he honked at people blocking the drive-thru, and two males walked up and opened his door and yelled at him. The caller wanted to return as he had to make a deposit, but was advised not to if he didn’t feel safe.

10:55 p.m. – A caller from Neal Street reported he moved his vehicle several times and had a flashlight in his car but then couldn’t find it. He thought someone might have hacked his car because someone who knows how could use their phone to unlock the car. The caller stated things are missing from his car all the time. On call back, the caller said he found the flashlight.

Nevada City Police Department

9:04 a.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported she was trying to park and walk to work when a male subject came up to her vehicle and started yelling and making threats.

12:14 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a subject went into the building and might have urinated on the floor. The caller was unsure if it was actually urine.

4:06 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a male subject laying on the shoulder close to the lanes of traffic.

6:02 p.m. – A caller from North Pine Street reported a male yelling and making threats. The caller called back to say that the subject was then breaking flags on the lampposts.

8:01 p.m. – A caller from Gold Flat Road reported a tenant who did not know where she was, but someone else was staying at the cabin he rents her. The caller bounced around from subject to subject and did not make a lot of sense, and seemed to be having several conversations at the same time.

9:48 p.m. – A caller from Nimrod Street reported a male came into the lodge stating he needed to charge his ankle monitor.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

9:44 a.m. – After a community meeting, a caller from Rough & Ready Highway was advised to call in all “squatters” on or around the property. The caller was reporting a female subject with her pit bull and cats sleeping in a vehicle.

3:24 p.m. – A caller from McQuiston Lane reported they were the listing agent for the property and went to check on the property and noticed the front door was open and damaged as if someone forced entry into the home. The caller requested a unit go and check on the home for trespassers.

4:54 p.m. – A caller from Red Dog Road reported a “fancy” car that was parked facing the wrong direction for several hours. The caller thought it was suspicious as the car was too new and too clean to be parked where it was.

6:19 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a deceased deer blocking the roadway.

8:03 p.m. – A caller from Broken Oak Court reported a trespasser in their home who showed up without notice. The caller asked her to leave but she refused. The female subject was a friend of the caller’s and stated she had walked a long way to get there and didn’t want to leave. The caller was upset because he wasn’t ready for a guest.

8:08 p.m. – A caller from Knobcone Drive a dispute between him and his girlfriend where the girlfriend was refusing to return the caller’s cat and several important pieces of property.

11:29 p.m. – A caller from Rosemary Lane reported his partner didn’t replace his colostomy bag and defecated all over the room. A female subject was yelling at the caller in the background.

11:49 p.m. – A caller from Highway 174 reported an overturned truck down an embankment.

Saturday

Grass Valley Police Department

6:28 a.m. – A caller from Fairmont Drive reported she went to take her dog out and saw two males with backpacks that were looking into vehicles and car alarms were going off.

9:20 a.m. – A caller from Taylorville reported a male urinating on the side of the road. The caller was also concerned that the male would dump the trash in the back of his truck in the area.

4:04 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a suspicious female that keeps coming back in to exchange sunglasses. The caller thought the female way be stealing and has been told she cannot come back inside.

4:17 p.m. – A caller from East McKnight Way wanted to know if it is illegal to transport an animal in a U-Haul. The caller was asked if the animal was in distress and he said no.

8:03 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported suspicious activity around a van, with a group of six males walking around it with flashlights. The caller thought it looked like they were thinking about breaking into the van.

8:06 p.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road requested personal contact. When asked what it was regarding, the caller stated “I don’t know where to start” and declined to get into it over the phone.

9:33 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 reported a driver spun out facing the wrong direction.

10:16 p.m. – A business owner from Mill Street reported seeing via camera a subject laying down on the patio after business hours.

11:54 p.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported he was freezing and needed assistance from police.

Nevada City Police Department

3:11 a.m. – A caller from Brooks Road reported someone went through a window of an asbestos building. The caller then talked about two electric stoves running on Christmas and Thanksgiving. The caller reported “he” was doing stuff.

8:27 a.m. – A caller from Main Street reported a fox running around in the playground with a box stuck on its head and repeatedly running into things.

8:53 a.m. – A caller from Main Street reported the screen to the window in the alley was taken off and possibly attempted to be pried open.

11:49 p.m. – A caller from Argall Way reported a subject attempting to leave the property. While on the line, the caller said the subject went back into the bar and was not leaving but wanted authorities to be on the lookout for the vehicle because he may attempt to leave again.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

11:59 a.m. – A caller from Misty Meadow Lane reported a neighbor cutting branches on the caller’s property.

12:58 p.m. – A caller from Soda Springs reported a truck with its wheel stuck in the railroad tracks.

6:38 p.m. – A caller from Highway 80 reported she had slid in the snow five miles west of the state line.

7:25 p.m. – A caller from Soda Springs reported a vehicle spun out into the snow bank and was facing the wrong direction.

Sunday

Grass Valley Police Department

6:28 a.m – A caller from Bank Street said he “needs to report some stuff” but couldn’t tell dispatch what it was.

8:44 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported finding a meth pipe and an EBT card.

6:58 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a female driver who fell out of her vehicle, stumbled back in, and was headed toward downtown.

8:06 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a group of people outside the business and the neighboring laundry with all their luggage and other belongings strewn about.

10:53 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way said he’s from out of the area and tried to stay at the shelter but was denied. The caller requested contact to discuss options such as a place to stay. The caller said he was from Sacramento and had been walking for two days.

11:21 p.m. – A caller from Rockwood Drive reported something very large hanging from beneath the stairway to the clubhouse. The caller didn’t know what it was but it scared her when she took her dogs out.

Nevada City Police Department

2:59 a.m. – A caller from Sacramento Street reported something was stolen (possibly a plastic crate).

9:51 a.m. – A caller from Hollow Way reported a female subject inside the building yelling and waving her arms around and refusing to leave.

2:01 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported loaning a male subject money for a phone. They had a written agreement for repayment but he was not paying. The caller would like the phone back.

4:45 p.m. – A caller from Commercial Street reported a subject was refusing to pay for their food and was causing a disturbance.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

4:08 a.m. – A caller from Jonquil Lane reported a bear inside their truck. It was unknown if it was a baby or a grown bear.

10:53 a.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a small rock slide in the roadway.

3:55 p.m. – A caller from Piper Hill Drive reported a dog attacked their dog while out on a walk.

8:56 p.m. – A caller from North Ponderosa Way reported a vehicle with a couple people associated with it parked on his property. The caller advised that he asked at two separate times if he could assist them in getting it moved. The male subject was rude to him and wouldn’t accept help, claiming it was mechanical issues. The caller found the subject’s behavior suspicious.

— Jennifer Nobles