Nevada County police blotter: Caller report flirting women took her ‘hubby’

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:47 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Stewart Street reported the theft of sunglasses from an apartment.

9:31 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported a possible internet scam involving a false Amazon account.

10:56 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported a vehicle had been broken into.

11:44 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported the theft of a wallet.

2:08 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of East Main Street reported a man in a Camaro came into the lot at high speed and hit a gas pump.

3:08 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a vehicle hit a pedestrian, who was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

8:26 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported a person looking into vehicles. The person was moving along.

Saturday

7:05 a.m. — A caller from Brighton Street and Todd Court reported a vehicle fire.

8:36 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of North Church Street reported two women in a physical fight.

3:03 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a woman was hit by a motorcycle. She was taken to the hospital.

3:58 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a woman stole items, She was arrested on suspicion of petty theft and possessing a controlled substance.

3:59 p.m. — A woman reported she had just returned home from a bar on Mill Street and some women took her “hubby,” because they always flirt with him and are jealous of her. On contact, she reported he had come home.

7:55 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Douglas Avenue reported someone was in her boyfriend’s truck. No one was located.

Sunday

1:11 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Packard Drive reported a trespasser in the backyard. The person could not be located.

12:31 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a man trying to break into a business. He was gone when an officer arrived.

7:35 p.m. — A woman reported a man cut her with glass. However, he said she cut herself. She did not want medical attention, A welfare check alert was issued.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

12:08 p.m. — A caller from Purdon Road reported the theft of items from a vehicle parked at the Independence Trail.

2:59 p.m. — A caller from Running Horse Road reported vandalism with someone placing a rat in her vehicle. She had left the windows down, however.

5:32 p.m. — A caller from Kodiak Lane reported hearing multiple gunshots.

11:02 p.m. — A caller from Lazy Dog Road reported hearing 10 to 20 gunshots.

Sunday

9:34 a.m. — Several callers from Rough and Ready Highway and Ridge Road reported a motorhome dumping possible sewage into the Nevada Irrigation District ditch.

11:38 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick and Greenhorn roads reported a downed tree in the road.

1:41 p.m. — A caller from the jail reported several inmates had bene jamming door locks.

2:26 p.m. — A caller from Beyers Lane reported a downed tree blocking the road.

2:54 p.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road and Justin Lane reported the theft of tools from a shed.

4:02 p.m. — A caller from Upward Way reported a break-in to a workshop and the theft of industrial paint sprayers.

4:53 p.m. — A caller from Montezuma Lane reported a burglary.

6:50 p.m. — A caller from Tara Lane reported someone tried to open a gate and then sped off.

7:32 p.m. — A caller from Post Chaise Drive reported trespassers, with a man then not allowing the caller to leave the property. A woman was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, trespassing and theft of utilities.

8:12 p.m. — A caller from Butler Road reported a neighbor complaining a smart meter was making her sick and needed to be removed.

10:03 p.m. — A caller reported a 1-year-old child in the emergency room testing positive for marijuana.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

10:36 a.m. — A caller from the post office reported the theft of a check from a post office box.

Sunday

10:19 a.m. — A caller from a business on Commercial Street reported a man trashing a bathroom.

1:13 p.m. — A caller from Nile and Clay streets reported “another screamer,” who could not be located.

2:29 p.m. — A caller from a business on Commercial Street reported a customer stole credit cards and cash out of another customer’s purse. There was video footage.

3:35 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported the “painted lady” was throwing rocks off the overpass.

6:06 p.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported a person in a parked car, trying to communicate with an inmate via a sign that said “I love you, call me.” The person was gone when an officer arrived.

