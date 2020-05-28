Nevada County police blotter: Caller refusing to talk to ‘the little people’
Grass Valley Police Department
Wednesday
1:06 a.m. — A caller from Mulberry Drive reported a woman was on bath salts and breaking items. She was transported to the hospital.
5:31 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Kendall Street reported the theft of a box truck.
8:31 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported two vehicles collided, with no injuries.
9:28 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported a woman grabbed a bag of clothing, put some on and left with the bag.
11:44 a.m. — Several callers from the 200 block of East Main Street reported a man lying on the ground yelling for help. He could not be located. At 2:22 p.m., a caller reported the man was now lying on the corner of Richardson and Main streets. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and violating probation.
12:50 p.m. — A woman from a business in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a truck hit her vehicle and left the scene.
4:13 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man shoplifted items. He could not be located.
5:34 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a bicycle theft.
10:31 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of School Street reported the theft of face cream.
11:57 p.m. — A caller from Packard Drive reported cars parked in the street with lights on, with people doing drugs and making a lot of noise.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday
6:14 a.m. — A caller from Sky Pines Road reported two dogs attacked sheep, which were injured and bleeding. A vet was on the way.
9:18 a.m. — A caller from Pammy Way reported an unlocked truck was broken into and items stolen, including cash.
10:57 a.m. — A man from Hutto Road reported a gun had been stolen and said he wanted to talk to a captain, not “one of the little people.”
12:09 p.m. — A caller from a business on Ridge Road and Ridgeview Drive reported a woman possibly under the influence who had been bathing in a birdbath and who now was walking sideways. She had been doing strange things the night before as well.
1:40 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Avenue reported a fraud with the theft of more than $40,000 via Amazon.
2:35 p.m. — A caller from Salta Creek Road and Pioneer Way reported a malnourished horse that looked very ill. A report was taken.
4:06 p.m. — A caller from Cooper and Harmony Ridge roads reported the theft of mail.
6:52 p.m. — A caller reported receiving texted photos of dismembered bodies.
9:43 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Via Vista reported someone burning marijuana plants, with a lot of smoke and a pungent smell.
Nevada City Police Department
Wednesday
8:30 p.m. — A caller from East Broad and Bennett streets reported people possibly camping in the area.
— Liz Kellar
