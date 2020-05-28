Nevada County police blotter: Caller refusing to talk to ‘the little people’

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

1:06 a.m. — A caller from Mulberry Drive reported a woman was on bath salts and breaking items. She was transported to the hospital.

5:31 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Kendall Street reported the theft of a box truck.

8:31 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported two vehicles collided, with no injuries.

9:28 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported a woman grabbed a bag of clothing, put some on and left with the bag.

11:44 a.m. — Several callers from the 200 block of East Main Street reported a man lying on the ground yelling for help. He could not be located. At 2:22 p.m., a caller reported the man was now lying on the corner of Richardson and Main streets. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and violating probation.

12:50 p.m. — A woman from a business in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a truck hit her vehicle and left the scene.

4:13 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man shoplifted items. He could not be located.

5:34 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a bicycle theft.

10:31 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of School Street reported the theft of face cream.

11:57 p.m. — A caller from Packard Drive reported cars parked in the street with lights on, with people doing drugs and making a lot of noise.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

6:14 a.m. — A caller from Sky Pines Road reported two dogs attacked sheep, which were injured and bleeding. A vet was on the way.

9:18 a.m. — A caller from Pammy Way reported an unlocked truck was broken into and items stolen, including cash.

10:57 a.m. — A man from Hutto Road reported a gun had been stolen and said he wanted to talk to a captain, not “one of the little people.”

12:09 p.m. — A caller from a business on Ridge Road and Ridgeview Drive reported a woman possibly under the influence who had been bathing in a birdbath and who now was walking sideways. She had been doing strange things the night before as well.

1:40 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Avenue reported a fraud with the theft of more than $40,000 via Amazon.

2:35 p.m. — A caller from Salta Creek Road and Pioneer Way reported a malnourished horse that looked very ill. A report was taken.

4:06 p.m. — A caller from Cooper and Harmony Ridge roads reported the theft of mail.

6:52 p.m. — A caller reported receiving texted photos of dismembered bodies.

9:43 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Via Vista reported someone burning marijuana plants, with a lot of smoke and a pungent smell.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

8:30 p.m. — A caller from East Broad and Bennett streets reported people possibly camping in the area.

— Liz Kellar