Nevada County police blotter: Caller refuses to play any more games
Grass Valley Police Department
Wednesday
10:56 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street reported a juvenile on the roof, throwing shingles and hitting staff. A report was taken.
12:45 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a theft from a vehicle.
2:33 p.m. — A caller from Walsh Street reported juveniles throwing items at a residence.
2:56 p.m. — A woman from the 100 block of West Berryhill Drive reported someone let the air out of a vehicle tire.
4:21 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported two suspicious men trying to sell brand-new stereos and projection TVs. They could not be located.
6:04 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Pampas Drive reported a highly intoxicated woman just drove away. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday
3:25 a.m. — A caller from Sunshine Valley Road reported a man with a flashlight at the mailboxes. He was gone when a deputy arrived.
10:21 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive and Easy Street reported a burglary.
10:59 a.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported receiving a fraudulent medication prescription.
11:54 a.m. — A caller from the Cedar Ridge Y reported a burglary to a locked vehicle, with some items stolen.
12:51 p.m. — A caller reported a family member took all the money out of a bank account.
3:05 p.m. — A caller from Grinding Rock Drive reported the theft of prescriptions.
3:15 p.m. — A caller from Marjon Drive reported a possible burglary of a vacant residence.
3:27 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a physical fight with a neighbor, with the suspect throwing a plastic chair.
4:10 p.m. — A caller from North San Juan reported a murder and bodies in the freezer. The report was unfounded.
4:19 p.m. — A caller from Wolf and Duggans roads reported possible mail theft.
6:42 p.m. — A caller from Kingston Lane reported a burglary to a vehicle.
6:51 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln and Duggans roads reported finding mail with credit cards.
Nevada City Police Department
Wednesday
5:56 a.m. — A caller from Sacramento and Adams streets requested a welfare check on a man lying in the gutter.
9:43 a.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a man trying to grab birds and acting weird. He was gone when an officer arrived.
1:13 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway and Banner Lava Cap Road reported a theft from a front yard.
4:07 p.m. — A very intoxicated caller said “I have played your game and I’m not doing it any more.”
— Liz Kellar
