Nevada County police blotter: Caller refuses to play any more games

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

10:56 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street reported a juvenile on the roof, throwing shingles and hitting staff. A report was taken.

12:45 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a theft from a vehicle.

2:33 p.m. — A caller from Walsh Street reported juveniles throwing items at a residence.

2:56 p.m. — A woman from the 100 block of West Berryhill Drive reported someone let the air out of a vehicle tire.

4:21 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported two suspicious men trying to sell brand-new stereos and projection TVs. They could not be located.

6:04 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Pampas Drive reported a highly intoxicated woman just drove away. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

3:25 a.m. — A caller from Sunshine Valley Road reported a man with a flashlight at the mailboxes. He was gone when a deputy arrived.

10:21 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive and Easy Street reported a burglary.

10:59 a.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported receiving a fraudulent medication prescription.

11:54 a.m. — A caller from the Cedar Ridge Y reported a burglary to a locked vehicle, with some items stolen.

12:51 p.m. — A caller reported a family member took all the money out of a bank account.

3:05 p.m. — A caller from Grinding Rock Drive reported the theft of prescriptions.

3:15 p.m. — A caller from Marjon Drive reported a possible burglary of a vacant residence.

3:27 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a physical fight with a neighbor, with the suspect throwing a plastic chair.

4:10 p.m. — A caller from North San Juan reported a murder and bodies in the freezer. The report was unfounded.

4:19 p.m. — A caller from Wolf and Duggans roads reported possible mail theft.

6:42 p.m. — A caller from Kingston Lane reported a burglary to a vehicle.

6:51 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln and Duggans roads reported finding mail with credit cards.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

5:56 a.m. — A caller from Sacramento and Adams streets requested a welfare check on a man lying in the gutter.

9:43 a.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a man trying to grab birds and acting weird. He was gone when an officer arrived.

1:13 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway and Banner Lava Cap Road reported a theft from a front yard.

4:07 p.m. — A very intoxicated caller said “I have played your game and I’m not doing it any more.”

— Liz Kellar