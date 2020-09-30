Nevada County police blotter: Caller received emailed threat of ‘aerosol canned coronavirus’

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

3:42 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive, near Johnson Place, reported their vehicle was broken into.

3:52 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road, near Higgins Road, said they were calling to report a vehicle had rolled through a red light but had realized the vehicle appeared to be having mechanical issues.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Reader Ranch Road, reported there was an RV parked on her property. She said she had attempted to talk to the occupants, but they did not respond.

5:56 p.m. — A caller from Liberty Court, near Shannon Way, reported people were lighting fireworks.

7:35 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road, near Via Vista, reported a subject had leaned a ladder against a nearby house and then left.

8:33 p.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road, near Barker Lane, reported a vehicle across from them appeared to be unoccupied, but had been blasting music for over an hour.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

9:40 a.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue reported that he had received a threat by email the previous night stating a local high school would be attacked with “aerosol canned coronavirus.”

7:58 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street, near Zion Street, reported two subjects took items from her that she was storing for a friend. She said she had given them permission to do so, but now thinks she was scammed.

8:41 p.m. — A caller from Gethsemane Street, near Cross Street, reported a subject entered their home, walked through it, and left.

— Victoria Penate