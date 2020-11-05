Nevada County police blotter: Caller pushes snooze button too many times

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:56 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported having made an accidental 911 call due to pushing the snooze button too many times.

9:48 a.m. — A caller from an undisclosed location reported identity theft.

10:51 a.m. — A man from an undisclosed location reported a woman threw him up against a wall after he found drugs in her possession.

10:53 a.m. — A caller from Colfax Avenue reported a two-vehicle collision with injuries.

12:22 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported the theft of money.

2:24 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of North Auburn Street reported meth was found in a room after guests were moved to another room, and they might have been doing drugs with children in the room with them. A woman was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and committing a felony while on bail, with her bond set at $35,000.

3 p.m. — A man from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported someone hit him in the head and asked him to leave. He could not be located.

3:44 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Maryland Drive reported the theft of a bicycle.

3:49 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a house rental scam.

5:09 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported two women in a physical fight. The situation was mediated.

5:34 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported the theft of a wallet from a vehicle that was parked at the gas pump.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

6:50 a.m. — A caller from Swaps Court reported deer stuck in an automatic gate.

8:58 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 at Combie Road reported a vehicle with a male driver and a female passenger that appeared to be under the influence. They both had passed out in the vehicle at the intersection and then woke up.

9:16 a.m. — A man from Carey Drive reported the theft of registration tags from a vehicle.

10:47 a.m. — A caller from Jitney Lane reported scam calls from someone claiming to be from the Grass Valley Police Department and asking for money.

10:49 a.m. — A caller from Cooper Road reported an embezzled vehicle.

3 p.m. — A caller from Curtis Lane reported neighbors who had moved and left chickens roaming the neighborhood.

3:07 p.m. — A caller from Reader Ranch Road reported an assault with injuries. No medical attention was needed.

4:41 p.m. — A caller reported a theft from a business in North San Juan.

10:43 p.m. — A caller from Alice Way reported an email fraud and being scammed out of $5,000.

— Liz Kellar