Nevada County police blotter: Caller promises to take phone out of pocket after 911 ‘butt dials’

Thursday

1:14 a.m. — Medical personnel responded to multiple calls near Pleasant Valley and Bitney Spring roads about a man yelling for help for 20 minutes. He was transported to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

1:17p.m. — A woman reported finding $5 in the creek near Alta Sierra Drive.

2:16 p.m. — A caller on Osceola Lane and Horton Street reported finding an older, black and white horse in her front yard. The caller is keeping the horse in her barn until the owner is located.

7:48 p.m. — A caller on Madrone Forest Drive and Idaho Maryland Road “swear to God she will take the phone out of her pocket” after accidentally dialing 911 twice in less than 10 minutes.

8:09 p.m. — A woman near Cedar Springs and Red Dog roads reported being trapped in the snow while a bear circled her vehicle “like a shark.” The caller and the bear were sent on their way, according to dispatch.

9:38 p.m. — A woman on Bethel Church and Wellswood ways reported hearing pounding on her front door. The noise was found to be coming from a cat and a skunk fighting on the front deck.

Thursday

2:37 p.m. — A caller near Gold Flat Road and the Highway 20 onramp reported finding a collared black husky with white legs and blue eyes but no tags. Caltrans picked up the dog.

