Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller not happy with answer about RV blocking view

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

10:12 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Idaho Maryland Road and Brunswick Road reported a driver heading up the wrong side of the road.

10:47 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported tenants had moved out and there were people squatting there.

10:59 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Freeman Lane and Taylorville Road reported looking for a source of suspicious odor. Officers were unable to locate the source and the odor was gone.

11:26 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Manor Drive reported someone fraudulently used a credit card for purposes other than booking flights for the caller.

1:19 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported two women and a man in a vehicle yelling at the caller that they were going to break into her vehicle.

3:14 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Freeman Lane and Taylorville Road reported someone's RV "blocking the view." The caller was advised the RV was legally parked. The caller was not happy about the response and began screaming.

3:32 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man passed out in front of a business. When the caller attempted to rouse the person and have him move along, the man refused and went back to sleep.

4:07 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported someone wobbling around in front of a residence. Contact was made with the person who said he threw his back out and that was why he was moving slowly.

5:48 p.m. — A caller near the corner of East Main Street and Dorsey Drive reported a barefoot man walking and staggering with a guitar.

7:46 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 500 block of Freeman Lane. A person was arrested on two charges of failure to appear and one of possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia.

9:03 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Scadden Drive reported water bubbling up under the meter where public works had been earlier in the day.

10:44 p.m. — A caller near the corner of East Main Street and Joerschke Drive reported someone walking in the roadway staggering.

11:22 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Holbrooke Way reported four people just got out of a vehicle and attempted to open his vehicle doors. The caller said this wasn't the first time this happened and his tabs had been stolen before.

Wednesday

12:44 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of McCourtney Road reported tweakers on the back side of a building. The caller felt threatened because he was acting aggressively.

5:36 a.m. — A caller near the corner of West Main Street and Townsend Street reported walking her dog when a man drove past her. The caller said the vehicle stopped, rolled down the passenger window and was doing lewd acts to himself. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

9 a.m. — A caller from Virgil Court requested a number for a dentist in Nevada City.

10:26 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Oak Meadows Road and Oak Ridge Drive reported a man walking around wearing no clothes. The caller said the man was advised to put clothing on by the caller and complied.

4:31 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported taking her car in for repairs and the mechanic is driving it all over town.

5:20 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Brunswick Road and Highway 174 reported a woman staggering in traffic.

8:39 p.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road reported a pressure washer and paint sprayer stolen from the side of her garage.

10:50 p.m. — A caller from Phelps Hill Road reported someone drove through her property which was an easement and threw a plastic bag of human waste that busted open. The subject was friends with a neighbor who had a problem with them and it was possibly the neighbor's waste.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

3:18 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Redbud Way reported theft of solar lights. The caller also said her husband's truck was egged three days ago and hadn't been washed off.

— Ross Maak