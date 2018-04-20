Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller needed help turning off phone

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

12:20 p.m. — A caller on Upper Slate Creek Road reported her son had trespassed on her property and she did not want him there. The caller did not know if her son was still on the property. A person was found and arrested on charges of trespassing.

2:28 p.m. — A caller near Highway 49 and Empire Street reported a cooler in the fast lane.

2:36 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a stolen suitcase.

3:54 p.m. — A caller near the corner W. McKnight Way and Freeman Lane reported a man hitting and kicking a tan and brown dog. An additional caller reported the man screaming at the pit bull that was with him.

3:59 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Freeman Lane reported a man acting strangely, possibly on drugs, and going into businesses asking to use the restroom.

7:45 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Catherine Lane left the line open. On call back, an elderly woman was asking for food because she was hungry. The woman was found to be eating a sandwich and happy.

8:46 p.m. — A person was stopped at Tinloy and Bank Streets. A person was arrested on charges of a probation violation.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

12:29 p.m. — A caller from Wings of Morning Drive reported a dying raccoon on the trail near her house and said it had been there for several days. The caller said she could show responders where the raccoon was.

1:13 p.m. — A caller driving from Kings Beach reported a driver possibly under the influence. The caller reported the vehicle in question swerving on the road, and the driver appeared to be swerving back and forth inside the vehicle. It was unknown if anyone else was in the vehicle. The call was transferred to CHP.

2:57 p.m. — A caller from Sierra College Drive reported a dog locked in a vehicle for the last hour. The dog was crying and the car's windows were cracked open, however it was unknown if it was too hot for the dog.

5:23 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported riding his bicycle in the area when a vehicle nearly hit him.

Nevada City Police Department

12:13 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Gethsemane Street dialed 911 for help when she didn't know how to turn off her new cell phone.

— Jennifer Nobles