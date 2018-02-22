Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller may have been less than truthful about husband’s actions

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:52 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a transient sleeping in a Dumpster.

8:21 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported someone stealing boxes of groceries off pallets behind a grocery store. The person was last seen walking away with a stolen box of Easter candy.

2:28 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported questionable people hanging out behind a store where delivery trucks would go.

2:32 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Boundy Court reported her real estate agent hadn't removed the lock box off her residence. The caller said the house wasn't for sale but was worried the real estate agent would have access to the residence. The caller was advised it wasn't a law enforcement issue and was advised to contact the real estate office again.

3:17 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street requested information regarding whether it is legal to discharge a firearm in city limits.

4:20 p.m. — A caller from the Union Square parking lot reported theft of a purse from a vehicle. The caller said someone broke into the vehicle with a rock.

6:09 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Dorsey Drive and Sutton Way reported an elderly woman was walking in the middle of traffic. The woman was gone when officers arrived.

7:22 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported her husband was refusing to leave her mother's apartment and was not supposed to be there. The husband was then "attacking" the caller by trying to take the car keys. The caller was very calm and may have been less than truthful.

Nevada County Sheriff's Department

Wednesday

7:30 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Lowden Lane and Highway 49 reported a vehicle parked in the bushes. The caller believed the vehicle was occupied and there had been vagrants in the bushes lately and was concerned. The people were moving along.

9:22 a.m. — A caller from the Banner Mountain area reported his child was kidnapped. Upon further questioning, the caller said he sent his child to the L.A. area to visit an aunt and the aunt is now refusing to return the child. The caller doesn't have a residence and was staying on a parcel in the area.

10:47 a.m. — A caller from Smith Road reported possible drug dealing.

3:32 p.m. — A caller from Thornberry Way reported seeing an item that was stolen from her on Ebay. The caller said the item was a collectable sewing machine.

4:10 p.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road reported her sister just punched the caller in the face.

7:32 p.m. — A caller from Hoppy Hollow Road reported her husband in a verbal argument with a trespasser that was there to see the previous owner that was shady.

8:41 p.m. — A caller reported his neighbor hired an excavator that parked up against the caller's trees and damaged them.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

1:38 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sacramento Street reported a person with a large bowie knife on a belt in a sheath. The person was moving along.

2:38 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a transient woman just passed out and defecated on herself. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

Wednesday

11:19 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported his vehicle was hit. During the info exchange, the other driver decided to stop exchanging and leave. An arrest was made on charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run.

— Ross Maak