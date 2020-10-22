Nevada County police blotter: Caller makes drug deal, pocket dials 911

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:42 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Doris Drive reported a man walking around with a knife.

8:45 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported illegal dumping that included mail.

11:29 a.m. — A man from the 500 block of West Main Street reported finding a possibly stolen bike in his backyard.

12:49 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman had been screaming about not being able to find her keys for more than 30 minutes.

3:01 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported a man trying to take a woman’s keys. He reported she assaulted him and was following him and pestering him. A report was taken.

4:14 p.m. — A woman from Nevada City Highway reported the theft of a “Class 3” medication from a vehicle.

4:32 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Idaho Maryland Road was making a drug deal and talking about receiving drugs for $50. On call back, the caller said it was an accidental pocket dial.

5:27 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported juveniles riding ATVs without helmets.

6:31 p.m. — A caller form the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man threw an arrow-sized rock at them, but no one was hit. No charges were desired.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

3:56 a.m. — A caller from Badger Hill Road reported a man poured gas in his vents and threatened to shoot him. At 6:08 p.m., a caller reported a woman had been assaulted and pulled out of an RV.

8:02 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Reader Ranch Road reported a woman was trespassing and looking in windows, and dropped a bag of drugs when she left.

9:56 a.m. — A caller from Thistle Loop reported internet fraud.

11:11 a.m. — A caller from Casa Loma Drive reported a person was bitten by a dog and sought treatment at the hospital.

1:59 p.m. — A caller from Alpine and Conifer lanes reported “monkey men” in the area were taking women and children. It might have been a mental health issue.

3:43 p.m. — A caller from Indian Flat Road and Country Circle reported mail all over the road from various streets.

4:59 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 at East Broad Street reported a motorcyclist punched a vehicle’s rearview mirror.

5:07 p.m. — A man from Alta Sierra Drive reported he confronted a neighbor over a tree falling on his property and the neighbor said, “Let’s see how you like Mr. Smith and Wesson.”

9:24 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Ranch Road reported two men in a physical fight, with one being held down. One of the men hit a woman and broke a window before starting the fight. He went outside and was throwing things, and then went back inside and was fighting. He was described as wearing an Insane Clown Posse jersey. A report was taken.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

7:11 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a drunken driver, who could not be located.

— Liz Kellar