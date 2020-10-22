Nevada County police blotter: Caller makes drug deal, pocket dials 911
Grass Valley Police Department
Wednesday
7:42 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Doris Drive reported a man walking around with a knife.
8:45 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported illegal dumping that included mail.
11:29 a.m. — A man from the 500 block of West Main Street reported finding a possibly stolen bike in his backyard.
12:49 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman had been screaming about not being able to find her keys for more than 30 minutes.
3:01 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported a man trying to take a woman’s keys. He reported she assaulted him and was following him and pestering him. A report was taken.
4:14 p.m. — A woman from Nevada City Highway reported the theft of a “Class 3” medication from a vehicle.
4:32 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Idaho Maryland Road was making a drug deal and talking about receiving drugs for $50. On call back, the caller said it was an accidental pocket dial.
5:27 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported juveniles riding ATVs without helmets.
6:31 p.m. — A caller form the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man threw an arrow-sized rock at them, but no one was hit. No charges were desired.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday
3:56 a.m. — A caller from Badger Hill Road reported a man poured gas in his vents and threatened to shoot him. At 6:08 p.m., a caller reported a woman had been assaulted and pulled out of an RV.
8:02 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Reader Ranch Road reported a woman was trespassing and looking in windows, and dropped a bag of drugs when she left.
9:56 a.m. — A caller from Thistle Loop reported internet fraud.
11:11 a.m. — A caller from Casa Loma Drive reported a person was bitten by a dog and sought treatment at the hospital.
1:59 p.m. — A caller from Alpine and Conifer lanes reported “monkey men” in the area were taking women and children. It might have been a mental health issue.
3:43 p.m. — A caller from Indian Flat Road and Country Circle reported mail all over the road from various streets.
4:59 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 at East Broad Street reported a motorcyclist punched a vehicle’s rearview mirror.
5:07 p.m. — A man from Alta Sierra Drive reported he confronted a neighbor over a tree falling on his property and the neighbor said, “Let’s see how you like Mr. Smith and Wesson.”
9:24 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Ranch Road reported two men in a physical fight, with one being held down. One of the men hit a woman and broke a window before starting the fight. He went outside and was throwing things, and then went back inside and was fighting. He was described as wearing an Insane Clown Posse jersey. A report was taken.
Nevada City Police Department
Wednesday
7:11 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a drunken driver, who could not be located.
— Liz Kellar
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User