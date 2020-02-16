Nevada County police blotter: Caller just wanted info on MGM Grand

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

2:31 a.m. ­— A man reported his vehicle was vandalized on Tyler Foote Crossing Road after he was arrested. He was gone when a deputy arrived.

6:08 a.m. ­— A caller from a business on Combie Road reported a broken window on a door.

10:04 a.m. ­— A woman from Sailor Flat and Gas Canyon roads reported a man confronted her when she was dumping gravel, got in her car and tried to grab her. She said she fought him off, and added he also scratched her car. She did not want to press charges and was advised of the restraining order process. He called and reported she was dumping illegally. She was admonished.

10:42 a.m. ­— A caller from Wildwood West Drive reported a husky chasing horses.

11:08 a.m. ­— A caller from Connie Drive reported identity theft.

2:14 p.m. ­— A caller from Rockaway Road reported the theft of a camping trailer and generator.

2:44 p.m. ­— A caller from Forest Springs Drive reported a mentally ill man riding around on a bicycle, making loud noises. He was looking for his dog.

4:28 p.m. ­— A caller from Fairview Drive reported a scam.

6:36 p.m. ­— A caller from Highway 174 and Bartlett Drive reported a man walking around last night and knocking on doors. Another man was looking in cars. Extra patrols were requested.

7:14 p.m. ­— A man reported having gotten stuck with his girlfriend in the snow on Eagle Lakes Road, and was lost after walking for about 45 minutes. They were located and were given a ride to a hotel in Truckee.

7:29 p.m. ­— A caller from Town Talk and Old Tunnel roads reported transients had cut a fence and were smoking marijuana.

10:20 p.m. ­— A caller from a business on Highway 49 reported a woman took a drink from a cooler and left. She could not be located.

10:58 p.m. ­— A caller from Highway 20 and Harmony Ridge Road reported a boulder in the road.

Saturday

11:19 a.m. ­— A caller from Maybert Road reported a person was chased by another person with a machete last night.

11:49 a.m. ­— A caller from Braemar Way reported the theft of a red and yellow Polaris ATV.

4:21 p.m. ­— A man from Highway 20 and Indian Springs Road reported road rage, with a woman punching his window and then following him and videotaping him.

4:24 p.m. ­— A caller from Quaker Hill Cross and Cedar Springs roads reported ongoing issues with a boy speeding and doing wheelies on his dirt bike.

4:26 p.m. ­— A caller from Bonanza Way reported a trespasser on private property.

9:56 p.m. ­— A caller wanted to know if the MGM Grand was open, and was advised not to call 911.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

10:30 p.m. ­— Several callers from Banner Lava Cap Road and Ore de Gold Court reported two or three loud booms or gunshots.

Saturday

10:23 p.m. ­— A man from Commercial Street reported he was kicked out of a bar after he stuck up for someone who was kicked out for being drunk.

— Liz Kellar