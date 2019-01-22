Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller in need of ride advised to call taxi

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

8:53 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Arcadia Drive reported his girlfriend stole his vehicle. While he was on the phone the vehicle and keys were brought back.

11:30 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man walked out with two deli sandwiches. An arrest was made on charges of shoplifting.

7:37 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Cypress Hill Drive reported a man inside a beat up vehicle smoking some sort of drugs in front of the caller's residence. Officers found the vehicle with no one inside.

8:11 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Cypress Hill Drive reported the subject in the beat up vehicle was lying down in the vehicle.

9:03 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported possible drug issues and a disturbance between two subjects arguing. An arrest was made on charges of spousal abuse.

Monday

8:23 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man taking pictures of the caller in his vehicle.

9:54 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a woman stole a pair of jeans. The woman left a dirty pair of jeans behind.

12:01 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported two men living in a vehicle with no front plate and the windows blacked out. The vehicle was backed into the bushes close to the freeway. The caller wanted them moved along. They were moved along.

12:31 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported his wife threatening to have him arrested because he was trying to move out.

12:36 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a misdial. The caller was trying to call his wife.

Tuesday

2:41 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Gates Place and Nevada City Highway reported transients had broken in again and were trespassing in the courtyard. An arrest was made on charges of trespassing.

3:27 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported someone on his property. There was a strange car in his driveway and someone was in the vehicle smoking. Officers found the vehicle belonged to a downstairs tenant.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

12:41 a.m. — A caller from View Drive reported hearing two gunshots in the area.

1:26 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported two men came into a store, one man distracted the clerk and the other went behind the counter and to at least one box of cigars.

5:13 a.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive reported burglary to a business and a box truck was missing.

10:08 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Freeman Lane and Allison Ranch Road. Two people were arrested on charges of child cruelty.

1:54 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Town Talk Road and Bubbling Wells Road reported a vehicle just honked. The caller had seen only one person who retrieved a silver container from the woods and put it in the very back of the vehicle. The caller believed it was some type of drug deal.

2:45 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported theft of a truck that was behind his residence. A key was hidden inside the vehicle. The caller's truck was then used to steal tools and other machinery. The caller also thought the suspect from a prior shooting may be living in a "hippy camp" behind the property.

4:23 p.m. — A caller from Martin Way reported a possible injured or sick skunk in the area for several hours and kept releasing spray. The caller called back to say the skunk appeared to be seizing/convulsing.

11:11 p.m. — A caller from Old Pond Lane reported his brother pulled a knife on him. The brother was last seen walking down the driveway. The knife was in the kitchen.

11:20 p.m. — A caller from Oak Tree Road reported wanting a ride to Ananda because it was very cold and his friend didn't show up. The caller was advised to call a taxi.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

7:47 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Maidu Avenue reported a dog in the parking lot.

Saturday

4:53 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of North Pine Street reported a woman talking to herself just punched the caller's store window and walked away.

— Ross Maak