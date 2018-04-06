Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller hears someone yell at him about a puppy

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

9:43 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man in a vehicle sleeping. He had been told he was not welcome several times in the past. The man was advised of trespassing laws.

10:23 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported her ex wouldn't stop calling her and she wanted him to stop. Both parties were contacted and advised of the restraining order process.

11:01 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported a man just took items from a business and the caller knew one of the subjects.

1:07 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Pine Lane reported three juveniles had possibly attempted to break into a building, which was vacant. Officers made contact with the owner and juveniles and everything was fine.

3:39 p.m. — A caller at the police department lobby reported ongoing traffic issues and heavy congestion especially during daytime/school hours near the corner of Carpenter Street and West Main Street. Officers found no crime to have been committed.

5:38 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Eureka and Harper reported his ex-girlfriend shattered his phone and ran over a bunch of his items.

3:56 p.m. — A caller near the corner of North Church Street and Doris Drive reported a large amount of vehicles parked on the road making it nearly impossible to drive through. The caller said the vehicles all had expired registrations. Officers found the road open with no restrictions.

7:28 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Highway 20 reported a vehicle disabled on the side of the road with three people in dark clothing trying to change a tire. Officers found they were off the highway waiting for a mechanic.

8:34 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man who refused to leave. The man was advised of trespassing laws for the evening only and was advised to return in the morning to speak with management.

Friday

5:15 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported being on his walk this morning and heard a person yell at him about a puppy. The caller thought it was some sort of warning not to go behind a business.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

12:31 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Brunswick Road and Greenhorn Road. A person was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

11:09 a.m. — A caller reported fraud. The caller said a subject told him his grandson was in jail and he needed to pay to get him out. The subject said he needed the caller's address and to stop being a tough guy. The caller wanted it documented only.

Noon — A caller from Ridge Road reported numerous items taken from her vehicle over the previous few days. She didn't wish to file a report but wanted to speak to an officer.

12:35 p.m. — A caller from Cypress Point Court said threats were made to employees regarding weed spraying. The person told the caller if they didn't stop there would be violence.

3:05 p.m. — A caller from School Street reported a stolen vehicle.

3:18 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported someone in the area during a softball game claiming to be campus security. Another parent commented on the man's behavior and the caller saw the man walking toward stairs with the caller's child. The man left in a vehicle after the caller called her child back. Staff was notified.

4:06 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Banner Mountain Trail and Gracie Road reported three people parked by the water tower. The people had been going in and out of the shooting range area as well. The caller believed they were on drugs. They were gone when officers arrived.

5:16 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Cemetery Alley reported a verbal disturbance. The caller said someone possibly pushed a vehicle down a hill, then each left in separate vehicles and were playing bumper cars while throwing things at each other. An arrest was made on charges of assault with a deadly weapon that wasn't a firearm with intent to cause great bodily harm.

5:35 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Creek Road reported her teenage boys were out of control because she went into their room when they didn't want her to.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

4:16 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported a woman bleeding from her face wearing several layers of clothing. The caller said it was very "rough" in the park right then. Officers found no injuries, just paint.

— Ross Maak