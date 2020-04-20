Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller detains habitually at-large cat
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF”S OFFICE
Friday
7:47 a.m. – A caller on Lee Lane reported a burglary to a tool box on a job site. A report was taken.
8:17 a.m. – A caller on Lone Lobo Trail and Loxie Lane reported someone broke into their storage container and burgled multiple items. A report was taken.
8:19 a.m. – A caller on Boulder Street reported his brother was going to the store and he didn’t want to join.
11:09 a.m. – A caller on East Bennett Road and Amethyst Court reported a cluster of mailboxes were broken into.
11:40 a.m. – A caller on Chapparal Drive reported detaining a habitually at-large cat. The caller said the cat is friendly and does not cause a problem but no one should let such a beautiful cat loose outside. The caller was advised to let the cat go.
Saturday
9:56 a.m. – A caller on Squirrel Road reported fraudulent Best Buy online charges.
11:16 a.m. – A caller on Orchard Springs Drive reported an unknown person emailing her threatening to leak a photo of her to her family if she does not give them money.
11:20 a.m. – A caller on Drummer Way reported being bitten by a dog on her backside. A report was taken.
12:08 p.m. – A caller on Scotts Valley Road reported that someone drove a van through her gate and stole a radiator from a vehicle on the property.
2:18 p.m. – A caller on Washington Road and Deerson Drive reported that the campground is full and “not respecting social distancing.”
2:38 p.m. – A caller on Oak Ridge Road reported a man brandishing a gun at her son and threatening to kill her. A report was taken.
3:27 p.m. – Multiple callers on Brunswick Road and Wood Rose Way reported mail theft from a group of mailboxes.
11:04 p.m. – A caller on Combie Road and Woodridge Drive reported a Ford Escape was broken into and stolen from a parking lot.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
10:19 a.m. – A caller on Main Street reported fraud after discovering someone stole his identity and filed taxes in his name.
10:43 p.m. – A man near a Zion Street bus stop was arrested under suspicion of being drunk in public after a caller reported that he had been yelling for an hour.
-John Orona
