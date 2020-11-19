Nevada County police blotter: Caller convinced noise from gun range related to Trump rally

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:46 a.m. — A man from the 300 block of Miners Trail reported hearing revving engines and shot fired. He was advised it was a shooting match at the police range, but he said he believed it was related to Trump rallies.

9:35 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported a woman waving a knife around. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

10:16 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Comstock Court reported someone casing vehicles at night.

3:49 p.m. — A caller from the Litton Trail reported a man riding a moped dangerously on the trail.

5:44 p.m. — A caller from Kidder Avenue and Maryland Drive reported a physical fight involving a juvenile and an employee of a youth facility.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

6:17 a.m. — A caller from East Bennett and Greenhorn roads reported a tree down in the road.

6:22 a.m. — A caller from Quaker Hill Cross and Crystal Wells roads reported a small tree down in the roadway.

7:25 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road at Bridgeport reported a tree down in the road.

7:32 a.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs and Mystic Mine roads reported a tree down blocking one lane and into the power line.

7:42 a.m. — A caller from Retrac Way reported a tree down blocking both lanes.

12:05 p.m. — A caller from Cruzon Grade Road reported intentional animal cruelty.

12:37 p.m. — A caller from Old Downieville Highway and American Hill Road reported a tree in the middle of the road.

2:17 p.m. — A caller from South Ponderosa Way reported a fraud with the loss of $18,000.

8:07 p.m. — A caller from Marilyn Court reported two men and a woman in a physical fight.

9:45 p.m. — A caller from Derbec and Backbone roads reported a man walking in the middle of the road with a cut on his face that was bloody, who was “tripping out.” The man said he had run off the road. CHP responded.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

3:42 p.m. — A woman on Church Street reported she was locked out of her vehicle and had four young children with her.

— Liz Kellar