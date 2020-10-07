Nevada County police blotter: Caller confronts middle schooler on dirt bike, gets cursed at

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

1:54 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a subject “doing donuts” in a vehicle and blaring music. She called back 20 minutes later to say that the subject had returned and she had taken pictures and video, but she would not provide these, stating this is not her job.

8:19 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Auburn Street reported their business had been broken into the previous night, and some items were taken.

9:40 a.m. — A caller from Hughes Road, near East Main Street, reported she was blocking a roadway due to issues with her vehicle, stating she could not take her foot off of the brake or the vehicle would roll backward.

11:17 a.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported a male subject yelling at the employees of a business and refusing to leave.

1:24 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported three male subjects disturbing the peace in a parking lot. The caller stated a man sitting inside a vehicle was being hit by two others, one of whom was outside the vehicle.

3:49 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported a car was parked in a fire zone, and that this had been an ongoing issue for weeks.

4:19 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported another driver was going fast, swerving aggressively, and seemed to try to run the caller off the road, nearly rear-ending him.

8:42 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Main Street reported a vehicle with minors in it drove through the landscaping behind a business, and they appeared to be under the influence.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

1:35 p.m. — A caller from Park Avenue, near Millpond Lane, reported an unknown subject had, for the second consecutive week, brought a hatchet onto her property and chopped down trees.

2:08 p.m. — A caller from Harmony Lane, near Hovickstone Way, reported someone had been coming to her home and “messing with” her vehicle.

2:38 p.m. — A caller from Norlene Way, near Comanche Road, reported an injured coyote, possibly with a broken back.

2:57 p.m. — A caller Wheeler Acres Road, near Sky Pines Road, reported a middle school-aged boy riding a dirt bike was disturbing the peace. The caller stated that, when she confronted him, he cursed at her.

5:16 p.m. — A caller listed only as calling from Nevada County reported they had received “fourth-party info” that subjects would be rioting in Grass Valley and Nevada City before the election, and advised that when law enforcement “finds a bunch of out-of-state vehicles, they are here.”

6:38 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road, near Rough and Ready Highway, reported that a female subject known for arson was in the bushes, building a big pile of sticks.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

9:33 a.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road, near Lewis Road, reported a subject in a vehicle appeared to be unconscious and under the influence and did not respond when the caller tried to talk to them through the window.

11:36 a.m. — A caller from West Broad Street, near Chief Kelly Drive, reported their sliding door was ajar and their son stated he had heard someone open it in the middle of the night.

11:47 a.m. — A caller from Spring Street, near South Pine Street, reported someone had gotten into their oil recycling and poured oil all over their driveway and front porch.

8:21 p.m. — A caller from York Street, near Commercial Street, reported a wrong-way driver.

— Victoria Penate