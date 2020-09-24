Nevada County police blotter: Caller concerned about tie-dye washing into creek

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

12:17 p.m. — A caller reported a man sending photos of his daughter via an online site that might be involved in child pornography.

2:07 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported suspicious drug activity and requested extra patrols.

4:02 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Bank Street reported having been defrauded by a customer.

4:35 p.m. — A woman from Sierra College and Litton drives reported her car was broken into and a purse and legal documents were stolen. The passenger side window had been broken to gain entry.

5:45 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of West Main Street reported the theft of a phone.

6:20 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a vehicle had been vandalized.

7:17 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West Empire Street reported a drunken woman had been there for 45 minutes and said she could not find her keys. She was cited on suspicion of having an open container.

8:05 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported a vehicle exited the highway at high speed, circled the roundabout and then got back on the highway. The vehicle then exited again and was being driven at 50 mph and passing traffic in the opposing lane. A report was taken.

9:58 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a vehicle.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

4:44 a.m. — A caller from La Costa Court reported a raccoon that was stuck in a fence and being very loud. The raccoon had freed himself and was on his way.

7:22 a.m. — A caller from the Lake Forest Drive reported a buck with its head stuck in a fence.

7:41 a.m. — A caller from Auburn Road and Godfrey Lane reported people putting up unpermitted structures and tie-dying clothing, which might kill the fish in the creek.

9:45 a.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing and Rockaway roads reported the theft of mail and vandalism to a locked mailbox.

11:03 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road and Lake Wildwood Drive reported the theft of a handicap sticker.

11:32 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported identity theft.

12:48 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive reported items stolen, including a spare tire, and requested extra patrols.

3:02 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Indian Flat Road reported a woman driving a vehicle who was swerving all over the road and punching a passenger. At one point, they got out and were in a physical confrontation, then left.

355 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs and Pleasant Valley roads reported a teenage boy kicked a woman in the face outside a vehicle. They could not be located.

4:14 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported road rage with vehicles rear-ending each other.

7:38 p.m. — A caller from Lake Forest Drive reported the possible theft of a golf net, although a deer might have gotten stuck in it and run off.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

8:55 a.m. — A caller from a business on Broad Street reported a woman who had been sleeping behind the business urinating in a planter box.

1:30 p.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported the theft of tools.

3:43 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported the theft of a couple of thousand dollars from a client, and had contacted Adult Protective Services.

— Liz Kellar