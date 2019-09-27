Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller concerned about neighbor’s rattlesnakes

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

1:05 p.m. ­­— A caller reported an abandoned car on the 300 block of School Street that had been sitting there for about a week. The car was tagged as abandoned.

1:07 p.m. ­­— A caller on Wendy Circle reported an elderly person fell and possibly broke their leg. The call was transferred to Cal Fire.

1:24 p.m. ­­— A caller reported an unknown subject dumped trash and furniture on the side of the roadway near Marshall Street and Park Avenue. The caller said the items have been there for a few days.

1:42 p.m. ­­— A motorhome got stuck on Chapel Street and Mill Street while attempting to make a turn. Officers cleared the roadway.

1:58 p.m. ­­— A driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence on Main Street and Dorsey Drive.

2:03 p.m. ­­— Multiple callers reported a line down across the roadway on the 300 block of Alta Street, stopping traffic in both directions. The matter was transferred to Cal Fire.

2:07 p.m. ­­— Grass Valley Animal Control responded to the 500 block of Whiting Street after a caller complained about his neighbor keeping rattlesnakes in his apartment.

2:44 p.m. ­­— Officers made contact with three subjects on the 800 block of Sutton Way after a caller reported seven or eight transients “getting high” along the street. The subjects were playing the “Magic” card game.

2:50 p.m. ­­— A security officer on the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a man down in the brush screaming for help. The man became combative with responding officers and was arrested.

5:22 p.m. ­­— A caller on the 300 block of Auburn Street reported a disturbance and described a woman was dragging the caller’s boyfriend.

5:46 p.m. ­­— A caller reported an unknown suspect shot bottle rockets at their vehicle on Highway 20 and Dorsey Drive.

5:48 p.m. ­­— A man reported being assaulted by a vehicle spraying fumes while driving on Zion Street in Nevada City. The caller said he passed out as a result and refused medical attention but wanted to report an attempted murder. The caller was combative with officers and no report was taken.

10:07 p.m. ­­— A woman on Main Street and Berryhill Drive reported finding a purse near the bus stop. She reported that she would turn it in to the police station in the morning.

10:08 p.m. ­­— A man was arrested on the 100 block of Main Street after yelling in the roadway while dressed all in black.

Friday

5:38 a.m. ­­— A caller on the 100 block of Berryhill Drive reported a stray cat keeps coming inside.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

6:54 a.m. ­­— A driver reported a possibly dead bear sighting on Highway 20 and Houghton Ranch Drive.

8:37 a.m. ­­— A caller on Garden Bar Road and Meyer Ravine Road reported mailboxes were vandalized. Extra patrol was requested for the area.

8:38 a.m. ­­— A caller reported a dog in distress that has been barking for the last two days on Amber Street between Leitner Drive and Silver Leaf Drive. Responding officers found no dogs on the property and no one living on the residence, just a construction crew at work.

9:46 a.m. ­­— A caller on Last Mile Drive and Mount Olive Road reported a woman putting stakes into his property and taking pictures. A report was taken.

4:28 p.m. ­­— A caller on Farm Court and Inverness Way reported seeing two juveniles swap backpacks and dumping prescription labels into their neighbor’s trash can.

6:22 p.m. ­­— A man brandished a baseball bat and yelling, “If anyone wants to take me on, come take me on,” during the fire safety meeting at the Peardale Fire Station. He was advised about trespassing.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

4:12 a.m. ­­— A man was arrested on Railroad Avenue between Sacramento Street and Woods Court after knocking on the caller’s door looking for drugs.

4:16 p.m. ­­— A caller reported a driver hit a tree on Railroad Avenue and Sacramento Street and was no longer moving. Responding officers were not able to find the vehicle.

6:05 p.m. ­­— A caller reported multiple illegally parked vehicles on Coyote Street and Highway 49. Officers were unable to locate the vehicles.

