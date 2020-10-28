Nevada County police blotter: Caller concerned about aircraft surveilling him

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

11:13 a.m. — A caller on Ironclad Road and Fox Lane reported a low flying aircraft and his interest in not being surveilled by the Sheriff’s Office. The caller was advised that the aircraft belonged to PG&E and that the Sheriff’s Office does not have a plane.

4:27 p.m. — A caller reported an unknown subject outside her sliding glass door.

5:22 p.m. — A caller on Gretchen Court and Norvin Way reported their neighbors were violating the shooting ordinance put in place by the Bureau of Land Management due to extreme wildland fire danger.

6:02 p.m. — A caller on La Barr Meadows Road, between Twin Pines Place and Rocky Lane, reported mail laying on the ground in front of his address, including a mail-in ballot.

8:03 p.m. — A caller on Greenhorn Road near Jaime Way reported a tenant on the property only flipped their own breaker once PG&E reenergized their property.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

11:43 a.m. — A caller on Grove Street, near Nevada Street, requested the police notify her neighbors and tell them they are not allowed on her property to turn off her generator.

6:43 p.m. — Police advised a 911 caller on Willow Valley Road that the power would be returning shortly after her report that she was OK, and noting “but it’s dark.”

— Rebecca O’Neil