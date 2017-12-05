Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller complains of man screaming like 9-year-old girl

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:50 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Brunswick and Idaho Maryland roads was parked and noticed several campers parked in the area. The caller said the campers had dumped trash everywhere. The caller said a camper van was just off the road and occupied.

9:14 a.m. — A caller from Kate Hayes Street reported a vehicle blocking the way of the street sweeper. Contact was made with a friend of the vehicle's owner who left a message for the owner.

10:47 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported a tree across powerlines and the lines were popping and arching. The call was transferred to Cal Fire.

11:10 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a stolen backpack equivalent to $1,500.

Recommended Stories For You

11:48 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported theft of a sofa.

4:43 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Hughes Road and East Main Street reported someone sitting in a corner with his feet hanging into traffic.

8:31 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported an adult man screaming by his apartment like a 9-year-old girl. The caller couldn't give further details because he did not have his night vision capabilities available. Officers found this was an ongoing issue and the caller requested extra patrols in the area due to the weird screaming coming from a grown man.

9:32 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 200 block of Sutton Way. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

Nevada county Sheriff's Office

Monday

2:04 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a woman in a vehicle in a parking spot refusing to leave after asking for directions to Chico. The caller wasn't familiar with the area and couldn't give directions. The caller said the woman was being belligerent and yelling at staff. Officers were unable to locate the woman.

7:19 a.m. — A caller from Glen Meadow Drive reported someone trying to break down his door yelling "let me in." The caller reported later the person wasn't breaking on the door.

11:29 a.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive reported transients camping in an area for the last month. The caller requested they be told to pack up and leave. Officers asked one of the people to pack up the items and move along.

1:19 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a person refusing to relinquish a trailer that belongs to a nonprofit.

3:11 p.m. — A caller from You Bet Road reported finding drug paraphernalia in her residence and she put it all in her vehicle. The caller requested it be picked up.

3:56 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported being a real estate broker and found someone in one of his properties. The caller told him to leave and not return. The caller said sometime in the last week someone had kicked in the door and the door jams were broken.

4:28 p.m. — A caller from Tall Oak Place reported theft of silverware sometime within the last six months.

5:24 p.m. — A caller from Oro Valley Road reported his wife was trying to force him out the door and was yelling at him. The caller was moving out and had to wait for his vehicle to get there. The caller then said no response was needed because she calmed down. The caller admitted he sort of used 911 as a scare tactic.

6:22 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported being an evening custodian and hearing yelling coming from the Penn Valley Drive area.

10:18 p.m. — A caller from Lake Forest Drive reported a roommate made threats against her life. The caller requested to have the suspect hauled out of there. When asked how much the caller had drank that night she said "not enough."

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

12:29 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported she parked her vehicle somewhere on Broad Street the previous night for Victorian Christmas. The caller hadn't been able to find it and believed it may have been stolen. The vehicle was later located by the owner.

— Ross Maak