Nevada County police blotter: Caller claims to be threatened by the cartel

1:35 a.m. — A caller from Carey Drive reported that her juvenile son had been punched in the face by his father. Deputies determined that the report was unfounded and seemed to be associated with an ongoing custody battle.

3 a.m. — A woman was arrested at a residence on Rincon Way near Connie Court for violating a restraining order after a caller told deputies that the suspect had choked her by the throat until she had almost passed out.

9:20 a.m. — A woman was arrested at a residence on Loma Rica Drive for assault with a deadly weapon, domestic abuse and arson after a caller told deputies that the suspect had tried to light her on fire with a torch during a physical altercation.

9:25 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported that his juvenile son had gone missing the previous night. The son was described as a white male, approximately 5’5’’ in height, 120 lb. in weight and wearing a black hoodie and jeans.





10:33 a.m. — A caller from East Spring Ranches Road reported being threatened by someone over the phone purporting to be a part of a Mexican drug cartel.

1:34 p.m. — A caller from a family services center on Rough and Ready Highway reported that a woman had pushed her and was now making violent threats after an altercation between the two parties had escalated.

4:12 p.m. — A caller from Rices Crossing near Pleasant Valley Road reported two men with tools in their hands who were possibly stealing catalytic converters in the area. No description was provided of the men, except that they both appeared to be 20-30 years old. The suspects were also purportedly associated with a 1970s white pickup truck, and deputies were unable to locate the suspects.

5:08 p.m. — A caller from Laura Lane near Manzanita Drive reported a domestic dispute between a man and a woman that had escalated, with the woman purportedly screaming loudly and acting out of control. According to dispatch logs, both parties involved were reportedly transported to a nearby hospital due to mental health issues.

