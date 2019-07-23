Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller claims to be savior and protector of the world

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:56 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported a stolen truck.

9:26 a.m. — A caller from Celesta Drive reported the theft of a wallet.

10:12 a.m. — A caller at the hospital reported a sexual assault.

11:01 a.m. — A caller from Town Talk Road reported the theft of registration tabs.

11:22 a.m. — A caller from Harris and East Main streets reported a man screaming and hitting a woman before driving away.

11:22 a.m. — A caller wanted to know where their vehicle had been towed, and said it was an emergency because they are a savior and protector of the world.

12:19 p.m. — A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road and Sutton Way reported seeing a person who stole the caller’s bicycle riding it. The suspect said claimed to have found it, and returned it to the victim. No charges were requested.

2:03 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a cell phone.

3:52 p.m. — A woman from the 200 block of South School Street reported odd things had been taken from her yard, and requested extra patrols.

4:34 p.m. — A caller from South Church and Neal streets reported a vehicle hit a pedestrian, who was in a lot of pain. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license, possessing drug paraphernalia and violating probation.

5:08 p.m. — A caller from Race Street reported three boys pounded on her door, jumped on her banister and held their arms out straight before leaving when she called 911. They could not be located. Another caller from Race Street reported three boys, one of whom opened his screen door. They told him they were protecting his home from crows.

10:18 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a physical fight involving eight or nine juveniles, one of whom was holding a baby. They were gone when an officer arrived.

10:21 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of East Main Street reported two men and two women in a fight. A woman was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

11:11 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported a fight was starting.

Tuesday

1:35 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a rock was thrown at a patrol vehicle.

2:17 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Church Street reported a possible drug deal. Nothing was located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

4:14 a.m. — A caller from Golden Pines Court reported someone inside a residence that was supposed to be vacant. A man was arrested on outstanding warrants.

8:17 a.m. — A caller from Bear River High School reported a burglary to two vehicles.

9:56 a.m. — A caller from Thornicroft Way reported someone broke into mailboxes and mail was all over.

10:53 a.m. — A caller from Excelsior Ditch Camp Road reported a theft.

11:04 a.m. — A caller reported a woman took off her shirt at the river.

11:16 a.m. — A caller from Amber Court reported a Craigslist scam.

11:30 a.m. — A caller from Green Way Place reported a man shattered a vehicle window with a skateboard.

12:01 p.m. — A caller from a business on Evening Star Drive reported the theft of a wallet from a vehicle.

12:04 p.m. — A caller from Pine Cone Circle reported mail theft.

12:26 p.m. — A caller from Gleko Road reported the theft of a package.

2 p.m. — A woman from Leitner Avenue reported someone dumped a large amount of garbage on her driveway.

2:05 p.m. — A caller reported a fraud call.

2:26 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Forest Park Lane reported the theft of packages that contained a barbecue, a stand and cover.

2:36 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Bass Trail reported an attempted burglary.

2:50 p.m. — A caller from Long Valley Road reported two containers of marijuana were left outside a residence.

3:15 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported scammers were on their way to a man’s home to take him to the bank and pull out money.

5:09 p.m. — A caller from Lazy Valley Road reported a young man was attacking a 17-year-old boy. A report was taken.

5:31 p.m. — A caller from Alta Street reported identity theft.

6:45 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road reported the dumping of trash and mail in front of a residence.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

12:56 a.m. — A caller from Broad and Commercial streets reported a person who took a door off its hinges and was possibly using drugs. A report was taken.

7:55 p.m. — A caller from Nile and Nimrod streets reported “the painted lady” was walking up and down the street, yelling profanities. She could not be located.

— Liz Kellar