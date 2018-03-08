Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller claims theft of public land and natural heritage

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:17 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Stewart Street reported people hanging out on the caller's porch. The caller said the people weren't supposed to be there.

9:32 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Church Street reported staff being threatened by a man standing outside a business. the person was irate in reference to a parking citation and was shouting and threatening through a window.

9:45 a.m. — A caller form the 300 block of Horizon Circle reported a stolen vehicle taken the previous night or early Wednesday morning. The keys were accounted for and it was taken from the driveway.

10:27 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Horizon Circle reported theft from an unlocked vehicle.

1:14 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported someone had been drinking and possibly had alcohol poisoning. The caller became semi-uncooperative when questioned further and disconnected.

5:01 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported someone from Nevada County's most wanted frequents the store after 5 p.m. The caller said the person sometimes is with another man.

6:24 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and Dorsey Drive reported seeing a silhouette of a person twisting the fence on the overpass. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

10:10 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a woman on drugs messing with carts. She was reported to have been passed out in the laundromat and wanted to steal towels.

Thursday

6:43 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported someone on the sidewalk in front of a business, covered in a blanket and with two suitcases. They moved along.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

12:12 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Banner Quaker Hill Road and Pasquale Road reported multiple people screaming and yelling form a store. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

10:26 a.m. — A person at the Sheriff's Office reported ongoing issues with interstate drug trafficking.

11:01 a.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported an unstable person threatening staff.

11:50 a.m. — A person was stopped on Highway 49. A person was arrested on charges of transporting a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale and possession of controlled substance.

3:22 p.m. — A caller from Candlewood Court reported people with drones with cameras flying around the caller's yard and around a closed-down school. Officers found no crime committed.

4:52 p.m. — A caller fro Lothlorein Lane reported receiving threatening calls from various numbers saying they were going to kill the caller and her animals.

7:10 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a man asked the caller for a ride and when the caller declined, he started going through another vehicle in the parking lot. The man was gone when officers arrived.

9:44 p.m. — A caller from Lava Cap Mine Road reported her husband was on her property and threatening to come into her cabin.

10:47 p.m. — A caller from Lava Cap Mine Road reported someone banging on her back door. The caller was hysterical. The caller called back saying she was hiding in a closet. Officers found no crime committed and the caller was admonished for misuse of 911.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

10:59 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Maidu Avenue reported theft of public land and natural heritage. Officers found the report to be unfounded.

5:49 p.m. — A person on the 100 block of King Court was arrested on charges of resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer.

8:54 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 100 block of Broad Street. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

Thursday

12:09 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 300 block of Broad Street. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

7:06 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Adams Street reported windows in her vehicle smashed out the previous night.

— Ross Maak