Nevada County police blotter: Caller claims FBI training, says he knows his stuff

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

9:11 a.m. — A caller from Maryland Drive reported the theft of a small grill, and requested extra patrols.

10:19 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a suspicious woman wearing a blue Mardi Gras mask was locked in a bathroom stall. She was arrested on suspicion of possessing an open container and violating probation.

11:29 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Idaho-Maryland Road reported illegal dumping.

12:24 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported at least four juveniles smoking marijuana outside; they could not be located.

12:27 p.m. — A caller from West Main Street reported a juvenile be cited for assault.

12:46 p.m. — A caller from a business on Main Street reported the theft of a computer. Contact was made with all parties and the computer was to be returned.

1:42 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a physical fight involving three women and a man. The situation was mediated.

4:14 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Forest Glade Circle reported chickens being kept in a small box in the backyard.

4:26 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Empire Street reported hearing 11 rifle shots.

4:49 p.m. — A caller reported elder abuse.

5:27 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported multiple people smoking marijuana near the playground and near the war memorial.

6:01 p.m. — A woman from West Main and North Church streets reported she hit a pedestrian.

6:05 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man with an open container, who was admonished.

8:28 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway requested extra patrols due to people breaking in and vandalism.

10:40 p.m. — A man who was downtown reported hearing a girl scream. He didn’t know where he lives or want to look for an address, but said he could help with the investigation because he has been trained by the FBI and the Marines and knows his stuff.

11:07 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a “baby deer” in the police department parking lot, and was concerned because deer have been known to buck and harm humans. The deer was gone when an officer arrived.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

12:08 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Harmony Ridge Road reported people shooting and doing “sideshows.”

1:19 a.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported a vehicle doing doughnuts in the parking lot, after the driver tried to charge a bunch of items and was denied. The driver then began continuously driving around the business and yelling at construction workers.

8:11 a.m. — A caller from North Ponderosa Way reported drug activity. A man was arrested on suspicion of violating probation.

10:11 a.m. — A caller from East Hacienda Drive and Magnolia Road reported a tree down in the road, blocking traffic.

11:11 a.m. — A woman at Penn Gate on East Empire Street reported medication was stolen from her unlocked vehicle.

12:37 p.m. — A caller near Lyman Gilmore School reported hearing six to eight gunshots. Nothing was located.

5:24 p.m. — A man from Rough and Ready Road reported another man spit in his face during an argument. A report was taken.

5:33 p.m. — A caller from Running M Drive reported a woman was hit in the face during an argument. It was mutual combat and the situation was mediated.

7:42 p.m. — A caller from Lodgepole Drive reported a drunken man hit another man in the head with a tequila bottle. The victim then knocked out the other man. Everyone was currently awake and the parties were separated. A report was taken.

8:13 p.m. — A woman from Brindejon Road reported someone in a field with flashlights. She called back to report it was the moon reflecting off something.

10:31 p.m. — A woman from Lower Colfax Road reported a man beat her up. A report was taken.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

9:37 a.m. — A caller from Deer Creek School reported a student had struck staff members.

11:21 a.m. — A man from Broad and Spring streets reported a man came up to his vehicle and punched him through the window, then pulled a knife. A report was taken.

— Liz Kellar