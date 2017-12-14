Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller asks for help getting bag of chicken feed of deer’s head

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:18 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man and woman having a verbal disturbance in front of a store. The man was on a bike and the woman had a shopping cart with her. Officers weren't able to locate anyone.

10:02 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Gates Place reported a disturbance with another person and just sprayed bear mace outside.

10:52 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a man taking pictures of her and her vehicle.

1:03 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Sierra College Drive reported believing a neighbor hit her son on purpose.

2:03 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported her phone stolen. She said she was tracking it and believed she knew where it was.

2:44 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a student continues to come on campus after being told to leave. The caller was requesting an officer to have him removed.

3:31 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a vehicle with people around it playing loud rap music and talking.

3:44 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Ridge Road reported a student making threats to a security officer.

4:24 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a person yelling obscenities out a front door and on a balcony. The person was found to have been drinking but in a private residence. He was told to stay inside to avoid arrest.

4:29 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Marshall Street reported a transient camp behind her residence. The caller wanted them removed and felt uncomfortable with them there. An arrest was made on charges of a probation violation.

5:34 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and South Auburn Street reported hitting a man on a bicycle. She said there was no damage to her vehicle. The bicyclist fled the scene saying that he "could not be around cops" and declined medical attention to the caller.

5:53 p.m. — A caller reported her 99-year-old mom's purse had been cleaned out while mom was at a dining hall. The caller said mom didn't seem confused. When the caller called the night watch person, he told her this is happening a lot there. The caller called back saying mom was looking in the wrong purse.

6:24 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Alta Street reported a window broken out in a vehicle while at a park.

7:07 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported someone on drugs was inside a business washing himself with wipes. The caller said he then got into a vehicle with a woman and the caller believed they were both doing drugs. Officers found no drugs and asked them to move along.

10:11 p.m. — A caller reported her house was filled with narcotics and was left unsecured. The caller wanted an officer to go over and make sure the transients that know about the narcotics weren't in the house. The residence was cleared and there were no transients inside.

Thursday

12:27 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a brick through a vehicle window and items taken.

12:51 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported someone messaged her saying she left her phone on a brick near the bushes at the Grass Valley Police Department and she wants an officer to go look for it. She didn't want this to be an "extended thing." The caller called back later wanting to know why she had been waiting for 38 minutes.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

3:39 a.m. — A caller from Keaten Lane reported wanting someone to check on her grandmother that she hasn't spoken to recently and that has a restraining order against the caller because she has "a feeling" that grandmother isn't breathing. The caller was advised a deputy would call her.

9:09 a.m. — A caller from Vernell Drive reported theft from a vehicle inside her garage. The caller said her son took it somewhere the previous night. The vehicle was located and a person was arrested on charges of vehicle theft and burglary.

10:42 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Town Talk and Old Tunnel Road reported people attempting to start the loitering/camping out and possible drug deals in the area.

12:50 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Old Downieville Highway and Eden Ranch Road reported a man on his property. The caller told him he was on private property and to leave. The man said that was ridiculous, that he was on medications and needed to relieve himself in the woods. The man was dressed as a woman, grabbed his purse and went into the woods. The caller had noticed whipits thrown on the ground recently.

5:22 p.m. — A caller from Kechely Court said a neighbor told him the Sheriff's personnel were at his residence that day for 90 minutes. The caller wasn't sure why but he was home if contact was needed.

5:42 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Avenue reported finding syringes in a soda bottle.

7:12 p.m. — A caller from Panorama Drive reported seeing a vehicle arrive and leave after two minutes. The caller believed there was drug dealing in progress.

8:08 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported road rage that occurred. The parties were in a parking lot with one breaking the caller's side window.

11:18 p.m. — A caller from Patricia Way wanted a deputy to respond and remove a bag of chicken feed from the head of a deer. The caller had not attempted to remove the bag as the deer was "running around like crazy."

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

9:28 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported his vehicle was parked in a lot on the night of Dec. 12 but found missing. The keys were accounted for and the vehicle was locked. The vehicle was located in a different parking lot.

7:47 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported a hostile woman yelling at booths, knocking off wind chimes.

9:24 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block Commercial Street reported a street light had gone out with a strong smell of gas.

11:21 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Spring Street reported damage to her vehicle and that the other vehicle was trying to leave. An arrest was made on two charges of driving under the influence and one charge of hit and run.

— Ross Maak