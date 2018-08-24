Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller asks for contact with honest deputy

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:36 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported burglary to a storage yard.

8:52 a.m. — Several callers from the 255 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman with her jeans around her knees pacing back and forth in a parking lot.

1:55 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and Brunswick Road reported a man walking with his pants down and no underwear on.

3:26 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman that had been in the store for hours seemed under the influence. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

5:31 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported her ex let the air out of her tire several hours ago.

8:10 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Gates Place and Nevada City Highway reported a vehicle blocking and a dog possible running loose. Another caller reported a woman who was nonresponsive and possibly on drugs. A woman was found who was not on drugs, waiting for someone to come help her move her disabled vehicle.

11:50 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported two people kneeling down next to a gas line holding lighters. Juveniles were picked up by their parents.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

1:32 a.m. — A male caller rambled on saying she's not bad it was me it was me, I don't want to get into trouble she was just being mean. The caller kept saying it wasn't her it was me. The caller was out of breath and confused.

6:06 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported suspicious activity on their property the previous few evenings. The caller felt the gate was opened the previous night and someone ran off after his dog started barking. The caller wasn't sure if it was related to a neighbor's possible drug activity.

7:02 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported her daughter was under the influence of heroin and had two pounds of marijuana on her. The caller said her son caught her daughter trying to make butane honey oil in his crock pot. Officers found the daughter was not under the influence, had no marijuana on her person and was waiting for a ride.

8:40 a.m. — A number of callers near the corner of Pleasant Valley Road and Black Forest Road reported an injured bald eagle on the side of the road.

10:42 a.m. — A caller from Bear Claw Court reported finding a dead bat in a hallway.

12:23 p.m. — A caller from Chicago Park School reported two men at the school every night playing basketball and drinking alcohol.

12:29 p.m. — A caller from Penny Court reported his landlord harassing him via text and email. The caller said the landlord hacked and planted a virus on his cell phone. It was unfounded.

3:32 p.m. — A person at the sheriff's office reported being held captive for the past year on Rough and Ready Highway.

6:17 p.m. — A caller from Golden Star Road reported his wife's adult son messed with the caller's new TV and then threatened to kill the caller. The caller said the son gave him back the cord for the TV and wanted to cancel a deputy response.

8:06 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported someone used all their strength to pull her hose apart. The caller requested an honest deputy give her a call.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

3:07 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and Broad Street reported someone throwing cigarette butts out of a vehicle.

11:53 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported someone outside kicking the building and drove recklessly out of the parking lot. The person said they were unhappy with services and said he was going to get a gun and come back.

— Ross Maak