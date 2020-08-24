Nevada County police blotter: Burglar came in through doggy door

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:08 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of East Main Street reported having been egged.

9:43 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Hocking Avenue reported a man attacked another man. At 4:58 p.m., the caller reported the man then vandalized the other man’s vehicle.

5:31 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a physical fight with a man putting a woman in a chokehold.

5:59 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Sutton Way reported juveniles tried to steal alcohol and then fled. They could not be located.

7:11 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a man kicking in a door.

7:45 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ophir Street reported two juveniles doing cartwheels on the roof.

Saturday

9:49 a.m. — A woman from Candy Lane reported the theft of a vehicle by a drunken man.

2:29 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported vandalism to a yard and requested extra patrols.

2:59 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported a crying 2 year old was barefoot and alone in the parking lot for at least 10 minutes. A report was taken.

4:07 p.m. — A caller from Dorsey Drive and Sutton Way reported a man jumping in front of cars who then was reported mooning people and throwing rocks. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

4:33 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a woman stole her wallet.

5:14 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Joerschke Drive reported possible abuse between patients.

5:30 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Colfax Avenue reported a woman harassing and threatening people. She was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and having an open container, as well as an outstanding warrant.

Sunday

1:17 a.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Bank Street reported a man stole her vehicle.

5:51 a.m. — A man from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported an attempted robbery with another man hitting him with a 2-by-4. He said he hit the suspect, who fled.

1:45 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Maltman Drive reported a man stole a sign.

3:07 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported four juveniles were doing drugs and starting fires. They could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

7:22 a.m. — A caller from a business on Loma Rica Drive and Grass Valley Avenue reported a back door had been kicked in.

8:16 a.m. — A man from Nishinam Gulch Road reported a neighbor who had refused to evacuate had blocked the driveway with vehicles, which did not allow firefighters access to another house that burned down.

11:02 a.m. — A woman from North Ponderosa Way reported a person was throwing rocks at her and was hitting her.

12:06 p.m. — A caller from Gaston and Spanish Mine roads reported the theft of firewood.

3:52 p.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported someone shot out his window.

4:23 p.m. — A man from Devonshire Circle reported a woman was being aggressive and then began chasing him. A man then assaulted him. A woman was arrested on suspicion of violating a restraining order.

4:45 p.m. — A caller from Champion Road and Old Downieville Highway reported transients camping in the area. A woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and several outstanding warrants.

Saturday

7:03 a.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road and Emerald Lane reported a man pushed another man. The suspect said he didn’t push the man, but his finger was on the man when he fell.

10:12 a.m. — A man from Willow Valley and Scotts Valley roads reported the theft of kayaks.

12:16 p.m. — A caller from Inverness Way reported vandalism.

12:42 p.m. — A caller from Inyokern Way reported three bear cubs up a tree.

2:01 p.m. — A caller from Cartwright Way reported having been punched by a woman, but did not want to press charges.

2:14 p.m. — A caller from Retrac Way and Lime Kiln Road reported a woman vandalized a vehicle, threw a tablet on the ground and then left.

3:08 p.m. — A caller from Bridgeport reported the theft of a phone at the river.

4:14 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick and Greenhorn roads reported a woman pointed a shotgun at another person. A report was taken.

4:22 p.m. — A caller from a business on Commercial Avenue reported a storage container had been broken into.

6:06 p.m. — A caller from Roosevelt Drive reported a fraud.

7:05 p.m. — A caller from Mystic Mine Road reported a woman hit another woman after an altercation that began with a vulgar comment. No charges were requested by any of the parties.

7:25 p.m. — A caller from Beyers Lane reported a man and woman in a physical fight. She had scratches but declined medical attention.

7:29 p.m. — A caller from Rex Reservoir Road reported a man and woman in a physical fight, who could not be located.

7:55 p.m. — A caller from Campoodi and McCourtney roads reported a man walking from house to house who said he had been chased by a bear. The man also had tried to get into a motorhome. He could not be located.

Sunday

12:56 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported someone setting off fireworks at the old school.

1:04 a.m. — A caller from Lawrence Way reported a woman came into a house through a doggy door and took items before leaving.

2:18 p.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane reported finding seven abandoned piglets.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

7:21 a.m. — A woman from King Hiram Drive reported her roommate locked her out and she had been outside in her bathrobe for the last 10 minutes. The situation was mediated.

Sunday

10:14 p.m. — A caller from Bridge Street reported a disoriented woman on the back deck. She was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

10:58 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a very drunken man rolling from side to side in the road. He was taken to the hospital and arrested on unknown charges.

— Liz Kellar