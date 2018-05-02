Nevada County Police Blotter: ‘Buff’ man interrupts tennis match

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:46 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported a woman in a bathroom freaking out.

9:36 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man pulled into a lot and was slumped to the side.

11:54 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of West Main Street reported a van parked in a three-hour spot for two days.

12:11 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Jan Road and Hill Street reported hearing five gunshots. It was quiet when officers arrived.

12:57 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Neal Street reported a disturbance in a parking lot and one party came in screaming that a person parked too closely to her vehicle. The other party moved the vehicle and the person was still not satisfied and wanted the vehicle moved again. The person was still irate and scratched the victim's vehicle and wrote foul words in black pen.

2:34 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of West Main Street reported a sinkhole starting.

3:24 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Church Street reported an object under a vehicle. The caller was concerned it was an incendiary device. The item was collected.

4:12 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported a "buff" man standing in the middle of the tennis courts and refusing to move.

6:11 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street said he received a call from a person who said he took a pill he found in his mailbox and felt like he was going to "die." The caller received an additional call saying the victim wasn't making any sense and it was all over his body and he found the pill box and just took it.

8:13 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of South Auburn Street and Bank Street. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

9:33 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported someone passed out in a vehicle at a gas pump. An arrest was made on charges of driving under the influence of a drug, driving with a suspended license and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

11:52 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Stennett Street reported he was just in an argument with an uncle who was on drugs and his girlfriend. The uncle was threatening the caller with scissors and locked the caller out of his house.

Wednesday

1:56 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of West Main Street reported a drunk woman and drunk man on the steps of a building talking loudly.

2:14 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Pleasant Street and Dalton Street. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

12:50 a.m. — A person on Sutton Way flagged down an officer to report a shoplifter.

1:04 a.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported loud music. The caller said narcs have been to the address several times. Officers found it quiet when they arrived.

1:49 a.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported the noise was continuing and they were "really pounding out" the music.

7:36 a.m. — A caller from East Lime Kiln Road reported a possible mountain lion issue. The caller said her goats were getting killed.

10:06 a.m. — A caller from Peardale Road reported suspicious activity from a residence. The caller said there was constant water running and flooding.

12:33 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 reported two hitchhikers walking and if someone didn't pick them up they were screaming profanities at passing vehicles.

12:54 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported an indigent person pestering customers and staff.

2:08 p.m. — A person stopped near the corner of Idaho Maryland Road and Railroad Avenue reported he was fine but unhappy.

6:41 p.m. — A caller from Lake of the Pines reported four men, one of who posted a video to social media of the men loading guns. An arrest was made on charges of failure to appear.

6:48 p.m. — A caller from Lost Lake Road hung up. On call back, it was found the husband misdialed while calling without his glasses on.

11:37 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Keller Road and Hutto Road reported about 30 shots heard in the area over the last 15 minutes. The caller called back saying she heard 12 more shots after she hung up.

— Ross Maak