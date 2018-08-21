Nevada County Police Blotter: Bucket contains foul odor of death

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane wanted to talk about a car she saw the previous day and symbols on her car and her work schedule. She was told to call the business line. The caller said a customer had possibly written in the dust on her vehicle's back windshield and was possibly stalking women who worked nearby.

9:40 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported drug deals in the parking lot.

10:38 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Walsh Street reported her adult son refusing to leave the caller's residence. The caller said the son had been there for four days and was then yelling at the caller. The caller said he smokes pot and drinks beer every morning.

12:24 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Colfax Avenue reported losing a bracelet and locating it at a pawn shop. The caller wanted to know what her options were to get per property back. The caller also claimed she "would like to claw the eyes out" of the woman who later bought the bracelet from the shop.

1 p.m. — A person at the Grass Valley Police Department reported someone possibly tampering with her car. She said the same type of thing happened in the past when she had a restraining order against the subject. She had said her vehicle fuel mileage had changed and she believed someone had driven her vehicle while she was at work.

2:12 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a woman parked in a fire zone that gave attitude to a security guard when approached.

5:38 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Taylorville Road reported a strange man roaming around inside the yard, talking to himself.

8:10 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Annex Avenue reported her ex trying to kidnap her brother and he had a gun. The caller sounded extremely scattered and then said she didn't know if her ex had a gun.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

3:52 a.m. — A caller from Towle Lane reported a loud party in the area. Another caller reported a person playing loud music and singing to it.

8:35 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Newtown Road and Bitney Springs Road reported a teenager walking down the road carrying a lot of bags. The caller was concerned because of the amount of gear he was carrying and he "looked down."

9:23 a.m. — A caller from Cartwright Way reported finding a dead bat on the caller's bed.

10:06 a.m. — A caller from Lyre Place reported someone outside all night causing a disturbance.

10:17 a.m. — A caller from Jitney Lane reported theft of two new guitars two days ago.

10:33 a.m. — A person at the sheriff's office reported theft of a fire hose and hand truck. The person wanted to provide a deputy with a flash drive with video footage.

2:17 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported being the owner of a mine and was concerned about the possible theft of explosives.

4:31 p.m. — A caller from Lorie Drive reported someone who continues to stalk the caller. The subject told the caller that he was law enforcement and then changed his story and believed the caller was having an affair with the subject's wife. The caller said he didn't know the subject nor does he know his wife.

5:37 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported a man walking a bike and carrying one of the tires, yelling at cars as they pass and threatening to throw the tire at cars.

7:05 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Slate Creek Road and Alls Well Place reported a bucket located near the mailbox area close to the road. The caller said they stopped because it's been there a while and when they tried to lift the lid it had a foul odor of death.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

8:14 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Pine Street requested assistance picking up her "stolen" phone. Long story short, the caller gave her phone to her nephew and her sister-in-law told the caller that her lawyer would return the phone at court.

8:38 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Broad Street and Union Street reported the "mild animal cruelty" of a man pulling a puppy on a leash and yanking the leash. The report was unfounded and the dog was fine.

4:15 p.m. ­— A caller from the 100 block of Argall Way reported a reckless driver still in the driver's seat and passed out after hitting another vehicle. An arrest was made on charges of driving under the influence.

4:43 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported a very drunk woman causing a disturbance. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

Friday

3:10 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nevada Street reported a large pothole with a sign covering it that had been there for about six months.

Saturday

2:38 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Spring Street and South Pine Street. An arrest was made on charges of driving under the influence.

12:45 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Coyote Street requested extra patrols during post office business hours as he was unable to park in the lot but there were no customers inside.

Sunday

11:06 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of South Pine Street and Spring Street. An arrest was made on charges of failure to appear and driving on a suspended license.

8:13 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Zion Street and Argall Way reported someone playing drums loudly for about an hour. The caller said she made contact with the drummer and asked him to leave and he still hadn't left and suggested she call law enforcement. Another caller reported the drummer as well. He packed up and moved along.

9:10 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Argall Way reported a man with pants falling down walking through a parking lot with a sharp object, making stabbing motions. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and two probation violations.

Tuesday

8:04 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported ongoing theft of gas from vehicles at night and getting into a gated area to camp.

— Ross Maak