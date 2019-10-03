Nevada County police blotter: Box inside vent turns out not to be bomb

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:44 a.m. — Multiple callers from Highway 20 and Idaho Maryland Road reported a woman in the traffic lanes of the highway. The CHP located her and she was off the highway.

9:43 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Gates Place reported a burglary with nothing taken.

10:40 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of East Main Street reported a stolen vehicle.

11:16 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a shoplifter in custody. The person was cited and advised against trespassing.

2:39 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Old Tunnel Road reported a Social Security scam call.

2:41 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of East Main Street reported a stolen vehicle.

2:42 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Wilson Street reported a fraud.

8:59 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported finding a hypodermic needle, which was collected for destruction.

11:57 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a drunken man banging on the door and windows. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

11:58 p.m. — A caller from South Church and Neal streets reported two people fighting in the parking lot. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

12:24 a.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road and Harper Lane reported a man with a flashlight running up and down the road. He could not be located.

3:08 a.m. — A caller from Malakoff Diggins State Park reported two or three men trying to break into the museum. They were chased off and left in a truck. The vehicle could not be located but the theft of gas was noted.

11:40 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick Drive reported a woman was trespassing and tried to open a window, then left on foot. She was issued a warning.

12:39 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Pekolee Drive reported he heard a loud boom and his back window was shattered. It was not known if it was a gunshot or something hit the window.

2:08 p.m. — A man from Squirrel Creek Road reported a possible email scam.

3:50 p.m. — A caller from Amber Street reported a dog just attacked another dog.

9:13 p.m. — A caller from Lone Pine Drive reported finding a box inside a vent, and was concerned it was a bomb. The report was unfounded.

10:09 p.m. — A man from Highland Drive reported a person hit him with a ratchet and left in a vehicle. A report was taken.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

8:23 a.m. — A caller from North Pine Street reported vandalism to a front door.

— Liz Kellar