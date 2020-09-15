Nevada County police blotter: Boozing brothers brawl over boosted Bible

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

12:28 a.m. ­— A caller from Golden Gate Terrace and Sutton Way reported three people fighting in the street with one man pinned down on the ground.

11:12 a.m. ­— A man from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported having lost his wallet, with someone now using his debit card.

11:52 a.m. ­— A caller from the 800 block of West Main Street requested extra patrols due to juveniles skateboarding on the roof. At 3:36 p.m., the caller reported skateboarders on the roof.

2:40 p.m. ­— A man from Elysian Place reported a suspicious phone call regarding an investigation in Colombia. It was a scam.

5:09 p.m. ­— A caller from a business in the 900 block of Sutton Way reported an assault victim, who was uncooperative.

7:38 p.m. ­— A caller from the 200 block of North Church Street reported “some drama,” with a vehicle pulling up, three people getting out and beginning to punch and kick a man. The victim ran away and the suspects left in the vehicle, which could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

7:50 a.m. ­— A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported the theft of building materials and personal items.

9:53 a.m. ­— A caller from Sierra Drive and Ridge Road reported the theft of medication from a mailbox.

10:01 a.m. ­— A caller from a business on Daniels Way reported the theft of a check.

10:47 a.m. ­— A woman from Fair Oaks Drive and Pleasant Valley Road reported having been chased back into her house by two aggressive pit bulls.

4:58 p.m. ­— A caller from Conestoga Drive reported fraudulent activity on a checking account.

5:19 p.m. ­— A man from Pasquale Road and Emerald Lane reported finding a lot of pornographic DVDs thrown onto his property with inappropriate and political phrases written all over them, possibly retaliation over a political flag.

5:23 p.m. ­— A caller from Pamela Drive wanted to tell law enforcement they have a bunch of blue lights along the road and welcomed them to drive down and see the support. The caller said “We believe in you and support you.”

7:49 p.m. ­— A caller from Highway 174 and Peardale Road reported vandalism to a vehicle.

9:26 p.m. ­— A man from Boulder Street reported his brother was trying to beat him up. The other person said his brother was accusing him of stealing his Bible. Both parties sounded drunk.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

4:09 a.m. ­— A woman on Lower Grass Valley Avenue reported she couldn’t hear anyone and couldn’t breathe. A man said she was hysterical and wanted a helicopter to come get her. Both might have been under the influence of a controlled substance. They were driving themselves to a hospital.

11 a.m. ­— A caller from Bridge Way reported receiving a bunch of mail from the Employment Development Department addressed to different people to an address, which is a vacant residence, and felt it could be fraudulent activity.

— Liz Kellar