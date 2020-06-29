Nevada County police blotter:

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

3 p.m. — A man from Brunswick Drive rpeorted sometone tried to steal a catalytic converter out of a truck.

3:53 p.m. — A caller from Upper Crescent Drive rpeorted two men trespassing, who were issued a warning.

6:48 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield Road at the Yuba River reported he was attacked and bitten by a dog and was seekign treatment at the ER.

8:29 p.m. — A caller from McCortney Road reported an assault with the victim requiring medical attention. The suspect fled in a truck.

Saturday

10:27 a.m. — A man from Grass Valley Avenue rpeoretd someone detonated a bomb last night and called the suspect a “drug kingpin.” It might have been fireworks.

11:10 a.m. — A caller from Mounlive Road rpeorted a man pointed a gun at her and her dog the night before. A report was taken.

12:43 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road rpeorted a man who seemed strugn out looking in a vehicle. The vehicle was confirmed stolen fro Folsom, but was gone when a deputy arrived.

12:56 p.m. — A calelr from Rurdon Crossing reported a lot of evhicles parking in front of fire access roads.

1:07 p.m. — A caller from Bowman Lake Road rpeorted cars parked that were blocking traffic and obstructing emergency access.

2:15 p.m. — A caller from San Francisco Street reprted a man was tryign to hit people. They restrained and “choked him out.” He now was conscious but bleeding from the forehead. He was arrested on suspicion of battery and resisting arrest.

2:23 p.m. — A caller from Edwards Crssing reported vehicles blocking both sides of the road and claimed there were around 100 vehicles.

6:10 p.m. — A caller from Seetland and Pleasant Valley raods reported a substantial diesel spill.

8:21 p.m. — A caller from Monarch Coirt reported a bottle rocket “shot out of the sky” and almost hit the caller.

9:29 p.m. — A woman from a business on Washington Road rpeorted the theft of a cell phone.

Sunday

8:38 a.m. — A caller from Jayhawk Drive reported credit card fraud.

9:41 a.m. — A caller fromt he Bear River reported some camping in a tent. They started a large cam fire the night before, which was put out by Cal Fire.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

1:02 a.m. — Two people were arrested at a Broad Street parking lot under suspicion of being drunk in public. One of them was also arrested on charges of resisting arrest and giving false identification to a police officer.

9:06 a.m. — A report was taken after a caller on Sacramento Street and Railroad Avenue reported a red SUV drove by with someone yelling racial slurs at family members on a porch.

5:18 p.m. — A caller on Spring and Broad streets reported her shoes were stolen and the suspect hid them under their coat.

Saturday

12:43 a.m. — A caller on York and Broad streets reported a man was trying to start fights and taking off his shirt. He was arrested on previous warrants.

1:49 p.m. — A caller on Searls Avenue and Argall Way reported a man with a bloody nose and T-shirt around his hand had been looking through cars for more than an hour. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, receiving stolen property, false identification and a parole violation.

11:26 p.m. — A man reported having been assaulted by an employee of a business on Commercial Street. He declined medical attention and was advised against trespassing, and a report was taken.

— John Orona and Liz Kellar