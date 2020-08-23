Nevada County police blotter: Blocked road reported to have prevented firefighting access to house
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Friday
7:22 a.m. — A caller from a business on Loma Rica Drive and Grass Valley Avenue reported a back door had been kicked in.
8:16 a.m. — A man from Nishinam Gulch Road reported a neighbor who had refused to evacuate had blocked the driveway with vehicles, which did not allow firefighters access to another house that burned down.
9:18 a.m. — A man from Ball Road and Ragan Way reported foxes trying to kill his animals.
11:02 a.m. — A woman from North Ponderosa Way reported a person was throwing rocks at her and was hitting her.
12:06 p.m. — A caller from Gaston and Spanish Mine roads reported the theft of firewood.
3:52 p.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported someone shot out his window.
4:23 p.m. — A man from Devonshire Circle reported a woman was being aggressive and began chasing him. A man then assaulted him. A woman was arrested on suspicion of violating a restraining order.
4:45 p.m. — A caller from Champion Road and Old Downieville Highway reported transients camping in the area. A woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and several outstanding warrants.
Saturday
7:03 a.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road and Emerald Lane reported a man pushed another man. The suspect said he didn’t push the man, but his finger was on the man when he fell.
8:19 a.m. — A caller from the South Yuba River reported a man camping at the river for the last three weeks.
10:12 a.m. — A man from Willow Valley and Scotts Valley roads reported the theft of kayaks.
10:59 a.m. — A woman from Mountaineer Trail reported a dog continually attacking goats.
12:16 p.m. — A caller from Inverness Way reported vandalism.
12:42 p.m. — A caller from Inyokern Way reported three bear cubs up a tree.
2:01 p.m. — A caller from Cartwright Way reported having been punched by a woman, but did not want to press charges.
2:14 p.m. — A caller from Retrac Way and Lime Kiln Road reported a woman vandalized a vehicle, threw a tablet on the ground and then left.
3:08 p.m. — A caller from Bridgeport reported the theft of a phone at the river.
4:14 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick and greenhorn roads reported a woman pointed a shotgun at another person. A report was taken.
4:22 p.m. — A caller from a business on Commercial Avenue reported a storage container had been broken into.
5:34 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Union High School reported three juveniles on the roof of a building. They could not be located.
6:06 p.m. — A caller from Roosevelt Drive reported a fraud.
7:05 p.m. — A caller from Mystic Mine Road reported a woman hit another woman after an altercation the began with a vulgar comment. No charges were requested by any of the parties.
7:25 p.m. — A caller from Beyers Lane reported a man and woman in a physical fight. She had scratches but declined medical attention.
7:29 p.m. — A caller from Rex Reservoir Road reported a man and woman in a physical fight, who could not be located.
7:55 p.m. — A caller from Campoodi Road and McCourtney Road reported a man walking from house to house who said he had been chased by a bear. The man also had tried to get into a motorhome. He could not be located.
9:01 p.m. — A man reported he ran his boat aground at Englebright lake, tried it off and would retrieve it in the morning.
Nevada City Police Department
Friday
7:21 a.m. — A woman from King Hiram Drive reported her roommate locked her out and she had been outside in her bathrobe for the last 10 minutes. The situation was mediated.
— Liz Kellar
