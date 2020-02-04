Nevada County police blotter: Bikini top dancer given a shirt
Grass Valley Police Department
Monday
9:50 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a theft.
10:21 a.m. — A caller from East Main Street and East Berryhill Drive reported a woman in a bikini top dancing in the road. She was provided with a shirt.
10:37 a.m. — A woman from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported possible identity theft.
11:12 a.m. — A woman requested contact regarding her mother’s ashes and said she was on Brunswick Road, surrounded by heroin dealers.
12:05 p.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of Ridge Road reported vandalism to a vehicle.
5:06 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported theft on a credit card.
8:25 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man who possibly stole shirts.
10:18 p.m. — A woman from the 900 block of McCourtney Road reported a man who seemed under the influence just tried to get into her vehicle.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Monday
9:28 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Fawnbrook Access Road reported vandalism to a mailbox.
10:24 a.m. — A man from Lewis Road reported an abundance of drones flying around his house.
11 a.m. — A woman reported a man hit her in the head after a dog-versus-dog fight at Empire Mine State Park.
11:36 a.m. — A man from Foxtail Drive reported receiving a scam phone call from someone claiming to be law enforcement and wanting money.
12:34 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road reported a downed tree was blocking one lane.
12:36 p.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines Drive reported the theft of a front license plate.
4:02 p.m. — A caller reported a stolen phone.
5:10 p.m. — A caller from Reader Ranch Road reported three runaway juveniles.
6:09 p.m. — A caller from Campion and Newtown roads reported a vehicle was broken into and a window smashed.
6:55 p.m. — A caller from Bridgeport reported a stolen cell phone.
7:32 p.m. — A caller from a youth facility on Highway 49 reported eight juveniles were “off task” and throwing fruit at livestock. At 8:55 p.m., a caller reported that five juveniles had fire extinguishers and sticks and were destroying property. They broke into a shed and were throwing items everywhere. They then broke into a building and took bikes and were riding them down by the highway. At 10:47 p.m., the caller reported they were “back on program.”
10:32 p.m. — A caller from Annie Drive reported two men in a physical fight.
11:53 p.m. — A caller from Lakeshore North reported a theft.
Nevada City Police Department
Monday
10:25 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a person sleeping in front of a building, and was concerned they might freeze to death.
