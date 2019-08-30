Nevada County police blotter: Bikers doing wheelies reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

10:33 a.m. — A caller from the 1300 block of East Main Street reported a naked man urinating in public. The man then left on a bicycle.

10:50 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported hearing an explosion or gunshot coming from an apartment.

3:48 p.m. — A man from Woodland Way reported his vehicle had been stolen but was recovered, but a cell phone and car keys also were stolen.

5 p.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported two vehicles possibly involved in drug activity with one person passed out.

5:33 p.m. — A caller from Brighton Street reported a man was trespassing and tried to open the door of the residence. The man had pulled a knife on the caller the night before. He was advised not to return.

7:29 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a group of people drinking and loitering. They were admonished against trespassing.

8 p.m. — A caller reported an angry teenager was yelling and breaking things and making it hard for a woman to put the other children to bed.

10:39 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported two or three people in the parking lot breaking bottles.

11:14 p.m. — Someone threw something at a patrol vehicle in the 200 block of Mill Street.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

1:09 p.m. — A caller from Lawrence Way reported a woman screaming for help and to call the police. A man reported a woman was outside trying to kick the door down and throwing rocks at his door while yelling for help.

5:59 p.m. — A man from Lee Lane and Lava Cap Mine Road reported someone possibly shot a gun at him while he was riding a bicycle.

6:38 p.m. — A caller from Serene Hill Court reported a person doing wheelies in the roadway.

7:04 p.m. — A man from Oak Tree Road reported a motorcycle had been stolen a few days ago and was just located down the street. It had been repainted but not stripped or damaged.

9:08 p.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane reported hearing shooting, which was an ongoing issue every night.

9:14 p.m. — A caller from McDaniel Road reported ongoing issues with a marijuana grow and high foot traffic in the area. Nothing was located.

9:17 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Dorsey Drive reported a dirt bike doing wheelies.

10:03 p.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood and Sun Forest drives reported hearing a man screaming and cussing and then a gunshot. Nothing was located.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

1:32 p.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported finding a bag in a dumpster that contained pay stubs for multiple people and credit cards.

— Liz Kellar