Nevada County Police Blotter: Bicyclist calls driver of gas-fueled vehicle a war criminal

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:59 a.m. — A caller from Plaza Drive reported four transients passing pills.

1:11 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man in a wheelchair slumped over with a beer. He was drunk and was taken back to his residence.

1:47 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported a man drinking beer at the bus stop. He was gone when an officer arrived.

2 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported the theft of tags from a vehicle.

2:24 p.m. — A caller from East Berryhill Drive reported finding a handgun on the ground.

3:27 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported a vehicle had hit a pedestrian, with the victim seeking treatment.

3:51 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of East Main Street reported vandalism to a garbage can.

3:52 p.m. — A woman at Condon Park reported a man made her rear-end him. A report was taken.

11:07 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of La Barr Meadows Road reported a theft.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

8;09 a.m. — A caller from Burke Road requested a welfare check on multiple dogs locked in a small cage. A report was taken.

8:30 a.m. — A caller from Long Valley Road reported a dog bite.

8:47 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Orchard Springs Road reported bank fraud.

9:08 a.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported the theft of a carton of cigarettes.

10:39 a.m. — A caller from Oak Ridge Road reported the attempted theft of an aluminum boat.

11 a.m. — A woman reported her neighbors were calling her a terrorist.

11:19 a.m. — A caller from Stockdale Road reported a dog bite.

1:03 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported drug dealing.

1:37 p.m. — A caller from Lake Forest Drive reported the theft of a laptop.

3:05 p.m. — A caller from Conifer Lane reported people selling drugs.

3:42 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 at the Yuba River reported damage to a truck fuel tank with gas everywhere. It was an attempted fuel theft.

3:48 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported ongoing issues with recycling bins being emptied out onto the sidewalk with trash being left.

4:42 p.m. — A woman from Highway 49 and Newtown Road reported she passed a man on a bicycle who screamed he was going to kill her for being a war criminal, because she drives a gasoline-fueled vehicle.

6:24 p.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road and Emerald Lane reported hearing two gunshots. A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

8:25 p.m. — A caller from Kearney Court reported a man trying to get into someone else’s house. A report was taken.

9 p.m. — A caller requested a welfare check on a juvenile and a drug evaluation for the mother.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

9:24 a.m. — A caller from Broad and Spring streets reported someone tagged the front windows with orange spray paint.

— Liz Kellar